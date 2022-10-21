Valley Views: The Tiny Ship was Tossed

‘In our era of climate change and uncertainty, it seems that even a dated sitcom can deliver unintentional lessons.’

By Margaret Miller, a longtime Creston Valley resident

When I was a kid, my parents sometimes explained the passage of time by referring to Gilligans. During extended trips in the family station wagon my siblings and I often grew restless.

“How much longer?” one of us would moan.

“Getting close. Only two Gilligans.”

As most Boomers realize, their explanation was based on the popular 1960s TV show, Gilligan’s Island, an American sitcom about seven shipwrecked castaways. Two Gilligans? An hour, of course.

I adopted this kid-friendly technique in the 90s when travelling with my own pre-schoolers. When they become bored or wriggly, I used the Mr Dressup time scale.

“Are we there yet? How much longer?”

“Not far. Just one Mr. Dressup.” They understood my reference to the Canadian kid’s show with likeable Ernie Coombs and puppets Casey and Finnegan.

“One Mr Dressup. We’re nearly there!”

These days I’ve lost touch with television references parents might be using with their young kids. A Google search of toddler shows suggests 2022 journeys might be measured in Octonauts, Tumble Leafs, or Beat Bugs. But that’s a wild guess. Of course, long-running Sesame Street, now in its 52nd season, is always an option.

As adults, we’ve moved beyond childhood references to mark the passage of time. And it’s months, years or decades that matter to us more than minutes or hours. Recently some of us have adopted the handy BC time scale to place past events. No, not British Columbia. That’s right – Before Covid.

“Have a great visit with family in Ontario. When did you see them last?”

“Before Covid, so it must be three years.”

“When did you live in Vancouver?”

“Before Covid. We moved to the valley in 2020.”

For those of us living on nature’s doorstep, as we do in Creston Valley, the changing landscape and familiar weather patterns are another measure of the passage of time. The return of the frogs – April. The start of the asparagus harvest – May. Corn – September. The first tinges of yellows in the trees – September. The first frost – October.

But even these familiar natural patterns are changing. The frequency of wildfire smoke? Once every decade maybe. No wait. Every summer it seems. Temperatures in the mid-20s? July. No wait. Could also be early October. Water shortages that impacted multiple households? Not sure. No… wait. 2021.

Sadly, many in eastern Canada and Florida know firsthand the danger of changing weather patterns. The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian in late September will forever have affected residents sorting their memories into the Before or After category.

“When did you live in that cute cottage on the coast?”

“Before Fiona.”

“When did your grandmother move in with you?”

“After Fiona.”

In the fictional Gilligan’s Island, the castaways became stranded when their small charter boat was blown off course by a violent storm. In the words of the catchy theme song: “The weather started getting rough, the tiny ship was tossed. If not for the courage of the fearless crew, the Minnow would be lost… They’ll have to make the best of things. It’s an uphill climb.”

In our era of climate change and uncertainty, it seems that even a dated sitcom can deliver unintentional lessons. Producers at CBS sought to serve up comedy to 1960s audiences, and all those coconut cream pies, bamboo gadgets constructed by the professor, and antics of a bumbling first mate were certainly fun.

Now, decades later, a jaunty jingle about weather “getting rough” and an “uphill climb” seems strangely prophetic as more frequent and severe hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfires ravage our planet.

The TV castaways were eventually rescued. They returned home, presumably to happily-ever-after lives. May the victims of real catastrophic weather events find hope too as they rebuild homes and communities.

And may governments, industry leaders, consumers, and voters have the good sense and commitment to make the uphill climb to address climate change.

