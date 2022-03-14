Valley Views: The Flag and Me

By Margaret Miller, long-time Creston Valley resident

I was first attracted to the Canadian flag in the 1970s during my university days in Australia. Sometimes, I saw it when I met young travellers at Sydney’s youth hostels or campgrounds – small red and white patches proudly stitched to their back packs. I spotted it during televised Olympic medal ceremonies – the bold red and white banner hanging above smiling athletes on the podium.

I was loyal to the Australian flag I grew up with, but it was similar to the flags of a few other countries. It wasn’t as eye catching as the maple leaf flag. Not as distinctive. I figured the Canadian government certainly had its act together when, in 1965, it adopted such a beautiful new flag to represent this beautiful country.

When I moved to Canada in the 80s, my father attached a small Canadian flag sticker to the rear window of his little car. He met others who had travelled, worked, or had family living in B.C. The sticker was a great conversation starter in the suburbs of Sydney.

The flag was also an important part of my 2008 Canadian citizenship ceremony, held that year for Kootenay residents at Creston’s recreation centre. Two RCMP officers in their dashing red serge flanked the stage, another bold flash of colour. At the ceremony, I stood with fifty other new Canadians and recited the oath of citizenship. So yes, the Canadian flag matters to me.

These days, I see more of our country’s flag than I did a few years ago, both in our own valley and in news reports. Some of them hang outside government buildings, as has always been the case, but others have popped up in new settings.

February news reports of the blockade in Ottawa showed our national flag draped on the shoulders of angry protesters. Many blocking the Ambassador Bridge, a vital commercial crossing to the United Sates, were enthusiastic flag wavers. In a few spots, our beautiful flag appeared near others representative of dangerous white supremacy and bigotry. Sadly, some Canadian flags were deliberately hung upside down.

In Creston Valley, I also see more Canadian flags than I did a year ago. Some hang from front decks, on the fences of rural driveways, or in local coffee shops. Others flap from the racks of passing pick-ups or from the antennas of sedans. I spotted a shiny pick-up last week with what appeared to be eight flags mounted on its exterior. Yes, eight flags.

Visitors to our fine country might well imagine this new surge in flag purchasing and displaying to be indicative of a wave of national pride. Perhaps, new flag owners appear to be expressing their thankfulness for Canada’s democratic processes and the rule of law.

Perhaps. But some of the folk clutching our flag at blockades and protests appear to be unhappy, even angry. “I choose freedom” – some proclaim. Sounds reasonable. Who knowingly wants the opposite? Personal freedom matters to me too, but I certainly don’t need to choose it. I already have it. Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, laws and democratic processes guarantee my freedom, while at the same time preserving public safety and security.

Like millions of other Canadians, I’m proud of our country and the freedoms it offers. I value our sovereignty and participate in the democratic process by seeking reliable sources of information and voting in elections. I don’t feel the need to drape my little car with one or more flags. But for those who wish to respectfully display the Canadian flag on their own property, please go ahead.

After all, it’s a free country. And a beautiful flag.

READ MORE: Valley Views: Confronting Change

ColumnColumnistCreston ValleyOpinion