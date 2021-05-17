Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. (File photo)

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. (File photo)

Valley Views: Living with the Numbers

“It’s important to be aware of our surroundings, to be present in the moment, and when that’s happening, statistics don’t matter.”

By Margaret Miller, a longtime Creston Valley resident

Sometimes my days seem filled with numbers. It starts with those on my bedside clock. Then the ones on the outdoor thermometer, the stove, and the microwave. The timer, calendar, and kitchen radio.

It continues throughout the day as I confront some of life’s tasks. Account numbers and dollar amounts on monthly bills. PIN numbers. My credit card and CVV numbers. Social insurance and BC Care Card numbers. A 16-digit access code to complete the census. Zoom log-in codes for virtual gatherings. A freight tracking number so I know if my little grandson’s first birthday gift has arrived.

Of course, since the start of the pandemic, the volume of health care statistics in the media has ballooned. Two metres of distance. Twenty seconds of hand washing. Hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol. Variant cases. B.1.526. B.C.’s four-phase vaccination program requiring registration and confirmation numbers. Studies suggesting at least 80 per cent protection after the first shot. More than 1,600 COVID deaths in British Columbia. Over 24,000 in Canada. 160 million cases worldwide and more than 328 million people fully vaccinated by the second week of May.

Of course, all these numbers matter. Some help us make sense of historic events; others allow us to navigate the virtual landscape from the comfort of our own homes. They keep us informed and safe.

But some days, it seems there are far too many of them. So I avoid the news, turn off the computer, and head outdoors.

Yesterday, I went walking near my West Creston home with my five-month-old pup. We wandered together over mossy slopes and dark earth shaded my tall cedars. Like me, my young dog was happy to be outdoors. She trotted about, her black nose sniffing invisible trails, and chewed a few tasty looking sticks. She scratched around at the base of a large tree and looked up at a crow that cawed down at us.

Like many others who enjoy nature, my young pup was living in the moment. Eckhart Tolle’s popular 1997 book, “The Power of Now”, describes what my young dog, like most animals, instinctively knows. It’s important to be aware of our surroundings, to be present in the moment, and when that’s happening, statistics don’t matter.

Eckhart Tolle would likely give my young pup an enthusiastic thumbs up. As she bounced about, she wasn’t thinking about the date of her next vet visit or the number of kilojoules she might be burning. She wasn’t tracking her daily step count, and she certainly didn’t stop to snap a selfie. Nope. She was simply in the moment and enjoying it. We both were.

I like to think time on my bicycle is another example of this in-the-moment experience. Cycling for me is about focusing on body awareness, breath control, the terrain, and passing landscape.

But I must admit, my cycling experience includes a reliance on technology and numbers. Like many other riders, I’ve attached a small cycling computer to my handlebars and enjoy checking its data when I’m done. The handy gadget records a host of information including my speed, trip distance, average speed and riding time. Statistics matter when I’m on my apple-red road bike.

I often cycle alone and all those numbers motivate me to go a little further or a little faster. Like the figures on apps and fitness trackers such as Strava or Fitbit, the how-long, how-far, how-fast numbers help me to set goals and push myself a little harder.

Yes, we benefit from technology. It has allowed us to run our households, access employment and education, and to stay safe, healthy and connected during these challenging times. It’s my own learning curve and impatience that are the problem some days, my ongoing effort to maintain a healthy balance.

A balance between plugging into the information highway and stepping back from it, between the buzz of media and the quiet beauty of nature. And in Creston Valley quiet beauty is not hard to find.

READ MORE: Valley Views: A Matter of Kindness

ColumnCreston Valley

Previous story
Letter to the Editor: Petition on Proposed RDCK Bylaw Amendments

Just Posted

Map: BCWildfire Service
UPDATE: Human-caused wildfire burning near Castlegar

The McCormick Creek fire started Sunday

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More than half of eligible adults in Interior Health vaccinated

Over 365,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the Interior Health region

An artist’s rendering of the new emergency services building. (Photo submitted by Town of Creston)
Creston’s town council provides update on future emergency services building

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in spring 2022

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. (File photo)
Valley Views: Living with the Numbers

“It’s important to be aware of our surroundings, to be present in the moment, and when that’s happening, statistics don’t matter.”

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

A fledgling white raven was spotted near the end of Winchester Road in Coombs. (Mike Yip photo)
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Sightings rare everywhere in world except for central Vancouver Island location

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

Most Read