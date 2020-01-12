Valley Views: A life among the Creston Valley birds

Columnist Margaret Miller reflects on the birds she sees as part of daily life

When I drive downtown from my West Creston home, I often spot a bald eagle perched on the limb of a bare cottonwood tree. He generally sits on the same branch high above the Kootenay River, majestic in his white-feathered cap. I’ve grown used to looking up for him — I’ve always thought of the eagle as male — and have caught myself more than once raising my hand in a neighbourly greeting. Is he aware of my passing as he studies the water?

Like others in Creston Valley, I live among the birds. The forests and wetlands near my home are habitat for many species and a good resting spot for migratory birds. Thankfully, winged creatures of all shapes and sizes are common in every season. I witness the flight of geese heading south as the weather cools and am reminded that spring has arrived when friendly hummingbirds buzz at my kitchen window.

A few years ago, my husband installed a bird feeder beside our deck. Close to a stand of tall fir trees, it became a big hit with our feathered friends. At breakfast times, we’re entertained by the flurry of activity as birds swoop in for morning morsels and dart back to their hidden nests. A few bully their way into the seed tray; some appear to work in pairs; others perch patiently on the deck railing, waiting their own turn to grab and dash. Small nuthatches slip through the narrow opening at the top of the feeder and wallow in the clear container of seeds — the tiny acrobats of the flock.

Last fall, my sister from Australia visited our home for a few weeks. The morning show at the feeder delighted her. Chickadees, she thought, were the cutest of the bunch and she recalled a scene from the 1937 Disney movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Cute black-capped birds perched on Snow White’s cartoon finger as she sang “Whistle While You Work”, then lifted washed clothing onto a cartoon clothesline. A flashy blue Steller’s jay with its cocky tuft of black head feathers reminded my sister of the dark-haired street gang in the 1961 musical West Side Story: “When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet all the way…” Who needs a scientific guide to Canadian bird life when they have a sibling with a love of classic movies?

Of course, not all my feathered neighbours are as majestic as eagles or as cute as chickadees. Some are much bigger and more gangling; messier and noisier. They arrive on foot in flocks of 30 or more and rouse the sleeping with their irritating chirps. You guessed it: the wild turkeys.

Turkeys are a fairly recent addition to our property, perhaps because we were dog owners for many years. Two summers ago, we spotted a ground nest of 12 turkey eggs and left them undisturbed. Eventually the fluffy chicks hatched and waddled around our property with their turkey elders. Pretty cute, we thought. Until they matured, and felt free to explore our carport and deck. I looked up from my reading chair one afternoon to see a large female looking at me through the sliding glass door, about three feet away. She peered in, pooped and padded off. Far too up close and personal!

For the past few months, turkeys have been absent from our property and street. Perhaps they migrated closer to Evans Road, as one neighbour suggested. Perhaps they became low-fat meals for the coyotes and larger predators. The good old food chain.

As residents of Creston Valley, we are fortunate to live in a part of the world where spotting eagles, geese, ospreys, herons or an array of smaller birds is a common occurrence. Some people travel great distances at great expense to see wild birds in their natural habitat. Thankfully, most of us need only take a short drive or a short walk, or simply look out of our windows.

Margaret Miller is a longtime resident of the Creston Valley.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

Just Posted

Valley Views: A life among the Creston Valley birds

Columnist Margaret Miller reflects on the birds she sees as part of daily life

Creston Valley Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Creston library borrowers will no longer be charged a per-day fee for overdue items

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3

Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Creston library showing documentary featuring Gabriola Island artisans

A Time for Making shows BC’s Coast at the centre of a handmade revolution

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read