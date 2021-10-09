Tips from TAPS: The Seasons Go Round and Round

Submitted by Maureen Cameron, TAPS Community Liaison

“And the seasons they go round and round…”

What a pony ride we’ve been on since spring of 2020. Stretching all our capacities for resilience, flexibility, patience, self-care, and just trying to make sense of it all; for ourselves, our family, friends, community, and the world.

For those of you who know Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS) and what our program usually looks like, you can imagine the impact of COVID restrictions on our participants. Not being able to meet face to face on a regular basis is difficult for everyone. We definitely miss sharing meals, participating out in our community, music, art, games, and just plain old enjoying each other’s company. This disruption motivated the staff to creatively respond. They have found ways to connect, offer support and resources, and have fun despite the challenge of changing requirements for safety.

Reflecting on the creative adjustments to our TAPS program, we can report that our efforts have been welcome and successful as evidenced by so much positive feedback. Without an in-person schedule, we did miss interacting with our loyal volunteers and are grateful for those who have been able to assist as our programming allowed by delivering meals, working in the kitchen, helping with phone calls, and making cards and crafts. Speaking of gratitude, we are happy to announce that as of Oct. 6, with safety measures in place, we will be meeting back in person two days a week with Coffee Chats and Games! Tammy Bradford will also be providing a presentation from the Creston Museum this month. Due to popular demand, our daily telephone Bingo will continue as will as meal deliveries.

Update on the Gazebo

The construction of the planned outdoor structure was to have been ready for summer use by TAPS and the community. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the new date is now Dec. 30. This accessible resource is made possible by an initiative of TAPS/Valley Community Services (VCS), in partnership with the Regional District of Central Kootenay and financial assistance from Creston Valley Rotary Club, Creston Rotary Club, Columbia Basin Trust, Creston Kootenay Foundation, Creston Legion Branch 29, and Creston and District Credit Union. Thank you all for your support.

Saying Farewell

What can you say about someone who has devoted 35 years of their life to working for the benefit of others? While we know Bridget Currie follows her heart, quietly making things happen while not looking for accolades. We wanted you to know that she is taking a much deserved retirement. Bridget has passionately committed herself to TAPS from the early beginnings, from when it was a program directed by the Interior Health Authority to its evolution in 2006 under VCS. Bridget has been eloquent, thoughtful, and creative in her ability to demonstrate respect and caring for all. She has left a legacy for those following in her steps and all she has touched. Don’t be surprised if you catch sight of her in town one day, waving from a gypsy wagon as she and Duncan take off on a travelling odyssey. Thanks Bridget for all the joy, heartfelt moments, tenacity, clear vision, and for the wonderful humanness you modelled for us all. Wendy Garland and Bridget have worked together for the past six years, and we congratulate Wendy on leading the program into the future.

Thankfulness Month

Thanks to the Town of Creston for their Proclamation for October as Thankfulness month. See the official notice in this issue. At TAPS, we are continuing our efforts to think of the people, businesses, and organizations that contribute to our community, and to remember who might be the unsung, underappreciated, or behind-the-scenes people who don’t often receive thanks.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the Creston Valley Gleaner’s Society and the Royal Canadian Legion for their ongoing financial support. Many thanks to Gleaners for our partnership which enables us to distribute food through the MESH program to senior facilities and our participants. Thanks to Creston Card and Stationery for selling our TAPS cards with Photography by Brian Lawrence of Inverted Images. Thanks also to community donors throughout the year. With your help we are building a Legacy Fund to continue our work into the future.

TAPS Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors operates under Valley Community Services. For more information, visit www.valley.services or call 250-428-5585.

