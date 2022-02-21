Tips from TAPS: Resilience and Adaptability

By Maureen Cameron, TAPS Community Liaison

Over the past two years, pivoting, adaptation, and flexibility have become common parlance in the ever present and changing directives of COVID-19 precautions.

Our main concern with Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS) initially was how to continue to serve by staying connected and providing support for individual needs during the ‘no contact’ periods. Now we are in the “do it safely” phase as we recognize this is an essential service, and we are able to bring people together. We are slowly returning to smaller in-person groups for activities and in-house meals. These have been times of both rewards and challenges for staff and volunteer who made the transitions with grace and good humour. We have embraced ways to provide support with care and fun. The very reason we exist is to help reduce isolation and lessen its consequences on mental, emotional, and physical health. It was due to the creativity, flexibility and hard work of the staff and volunteers that made it possible for us to carry out our mandate in innovative ways. For example, our popular telephone bingo and home delivery for meals.

It’s been satisfying to walk into the centre and enjoy the company of both familiar and new people, see smiling faces, and hear the hum and buzz of happy voices.

The positive feedback from our participants says it all:

“Every day that I’m at TAPS is a good day.”

“TAPS saved me.”

News and Acknowledgements

We are pleased to welcome three new staff members to our team! TAPS Casual Program Aides Melisa McInnis and Ila Carrington, and TAPS Assistant Co-ordinator, Linda Hargreaves and look forward to what they will bring to our program.

The Pergola Project on the Creston and District Community Complex property, next to the RotaCrest Seniors Hall, has had unforeseen delays, but is moving along with both behind-the-scenes work, site preparation, and construction. Thanks to the Creston New Horizons Seniors Society for their recent donation of $5,000, joining other funders and partners for this project including Columbia Basin Trust, Regional District of Central Kootenay, Creston Rotary, Creston Valley Rotary, Creston and District Credit Union, and Creston Kootenay Foundation whose contributions are making this future outdoor meeting space a reality. An opening ceremony and acknowledgments of all contributors will be announced on completion.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Joyce Seminiuk. She was an active member of the Krafty Kronys who raised funds for TAPS since its inception in 2005, contributing to a financial foundation which was key to the existence and success of our program. Joyce was often at TAPS bringing her warm presence as well as her unique gift bags, cards and cloth bags which she donated for TAPS. We also miss a dear volunteer, Colleen Kennard who brightened up TAPS with her enthusiasm for decorating, celebrating and entertaining us with her themed and often whimsical installations.

Many people contribute to our program in a variety of ways. This month we want to thank Denise Harris of Kootenay Meadows and the Food MESH Program (reducing unsold food waste distribution) through Creston Valley Gleaners Society for donations of food items that we share with our seniors and partner organizations. Thanks also to the staff at the Creston Valley Advance for providing space in the paper for us and other organizations to share news from the community.

We operate as one of many programs provided by Valley Community Services (VCS). We acknowledge the generosity of our individual community financial donors who make direct donations for TAPS, those who contribute to our Legacy Fund and those who do so in memory of loved ones.

We are looking for additional volunteers for specific tasks/days as well as program activities. If you are wondering whether this experience is a fit for you, we welcome your expression of interest. Contact us to learn more about the program.

For further information on programs for seniors and how to donate, visit our website at www.valley.services, or phone the VCS office at 250-428-5547. For more TAPS program information and volunteer opportunities, please call 250-428-5585.

