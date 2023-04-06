Think On These Things: Three Critical Days

By Pastor Ian Cotton, Creston Seventh-day Adventist Church

I am awestruck that the One who created the entire universe would condescend to come and live as a man in this sin filled world. Live a perfect life and then go through the horrors of Gethsemane and die a shameful death hanging naked on the Cross of Calvary.

We all would do well to spend some thoughtful time thinking about Jesus’ life and what Jesus did to pay the penalty of sin and to offer eternal life to all. Sadly, most will not accept the offer and live their lives in harmony with God’s law of the ten commandments.

After living His life in harmony with God’s will and showing that God is all love, Jesus submitted to the indignities of the crucifixion and fulfilled the Bible prophecies about His first Advent.

Three days – the preparation day, now called Good Friday, when Jesus died receiving the wages of sin for each one of us. The Sabbath day, when Jesus rested from the work of creation and redemption. And Sunday, the first day of the week when Jesus rose from the dead. Three days. Why are they important?

Christ sealed the new covenant with His blood that Friday. After His death no changes could be made to it. Go, in you imagination, back to Jerusalem in 31 AD and ”see” Jesus hanging on the cross. “Christ fully comprehended the results of the sacrifice made upon Calvary. To these, those who will be saved, He looked forward when upon the cross He cried out, “It is finished,” and died.”

The long day of shame and torture was ended. As the last rays of the setting sun ushered in the Sabbath, the Son of God lay in Joseph’s tomb. His offering completed, He rested through the sacred hours of the Sabbath day, as He did after creating the world.

In the beginning the Father and the Son had rested upon the Sabbath after their work of creation. The Creator and “The morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy.” Job 38:7. Now Jesus rested from the work of redemption.” Thus the Sabbath is doubly blessed by God. It points back to creation and our redemption. It is a sign of rest from our works to earn salvation.

“A restored creation, a redeemed race, the result to flow from Christ’s completed work. With this scene, the day upon which Jesus rested is forever linked.”

When we are in heaven there will be a “restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all His holy prophets …” Acts 3:21, the creation Sabbath, the day on which Jesus lay at rest in Joseph’s tomb, will still be a day of rest and rejoicing. Heaven and earth will unite in praise, as according to the Bible, “from one Sabbath to another,” Isaiah 66:23, the nations of the saved will bow in joyful worship to God and the Lamb.

“In the closing events of the crucifixion day, a new witness is borne to Christ’s divinity. When the darkness had lifted from the cross, and the Saviour’s dying cry “It is finished” had been uttered, immediately the Roman centurion cried out, “Truly this was the Son of God.” Matt. 27:54.

Salvation has always been a gift. “The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23. That gift is offered to you. I appeal to you, today, to accept the gift that comes to you from a loving Saviour, and enjoy an eternity of bliss with Jesus, our Lord and Saviour. He died that you could choose. Why not make that choice right now?

ColumnCreston Valley