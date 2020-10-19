“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton. (File photo)

Think on These Things: The Fig Tree

“We are living in momentous times, but so many are indifferent! But men then, and today, conclude that they are the favourites of heaven, and that the message of reproof and warning is meant for another.”

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

Part one of The Fig Tree: Spare it this Year Also

Jesus said, “The son of man is not come, to destroy men’s lives, but to save them.” Luke 9:56. “God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:17. His mission of mercy in its relation to God’s justice and judgment is illustrated in the parable of the barren fig tree in Luke 13.

Christ had been warning the people of the coming of the kingdom of God, and he had sharply rebuked their ignorance and indifference. The signs in the sky foretelling the weather, they were quick to read; but the signs of the times, which so clearly pointed to His mission, were not discerned.

And this is true today too. We are living in momentous times, but so many are indifferent! But men then, and today, conclude that they are the favourites of heaven, and that the message of reproof and warning is meant for another.

“Except ye repent,” said Jesus, “ye shall all likewise perish.” For a little while, the day of probation lingers. There is still time to repent, to be forgiven and have peace.

“A certain man,” he continued, “had a fig-tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit, and found none. Then said he unto the gardener, three years I have come seeking fruit on this fig-tree, and find none: cut it down; why is it taking up space?” Luke 13:6 – 9

Christ’s words could not be misunderstood. Isaiah had written, “The vineyard of the Lord of hosts is the house of Israel, and the men of Judah his pleasant plant.” Isaiah 5:7. The generation to whom the saviour had come were represented by the fig tree in the Lord’s vineyard – under his special care and blessing.

God’s purpose toward his people, and the glorious possibilities had been set forth in the words, “That they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified,” Isaiah 61:3. So God had planted Israel as a goodly vine “in a very fruitful hill.” He had “fenced it, and cleared the stones, and planted it with the choicest vine.” Isaiah 5:1, 2.

“And he looked that it should bring forth grapes, and it brought forth wild grapes.” Isaiah 5:2. The people of Christ’s day made a show of piety, but were destitute of the sweet graces of the spirit of God. The precious fruits of character were not manifest. Sadly, no different today either.

In the parable, the gardener does not question the sentence that the tree, if it remained fruitless, it should be cut down. He responds by saying, “Let it alone this year also, until I fertilize it; and if it bears fruit, well.”

The owner and the gardener of the vineyard are one in their interest in the fig tree. So the Father and the Son were one in their love for the chosen people. Every means that the love of God could devise would be put in operation that they might become trees of righteousness, bringing forth fruit for the blessing of the world.

Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rec Perspectives: Will Canadians Start Improving Their Health Now?

Just Posted

The Tivoli Theatre is looking to re-open its doors to the public sometime before the end of October. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston’s Tivoli Theatre to host local film festival event later this month

The screening will feature a total of 12 short-films, which range in length from one minute to 25 minutes

Ski touring operators are changing how they plan to operate due to the pandemic. Photo: Curtis Cunningham photo
With winter looming, West Kootenay ski tour operators say they’ve adapted

COVID-19 has meant businesses are changing how the upcoming season will run

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Most Read