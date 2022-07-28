Think on These Things: Saying and Doing Part 3

By retired Seventh-day Adventist Pastor, Ian Cotton

Christ declared John the Baptist to be one of the greatest of the prophets. The words of the preacher in the wilderness were with power. He pointed out to the priests and rulers their sinful disregard of their Father’s authority in refusing to do the work appointed them. He made no compromise with sin, and many were turned from their unrighteousness.

In the parable, Matt. 21:28 ff, the son who said, “I go, sir,” represented himself as faithful and obedient; but time proved his pretense. He had no true love for his father. So the Pharisees prided themselves on their holiness, but when tested, it was found wanting.

They had no true love for God or man. God called them to be co-workers with Him in blessing the world; but while in profession they accepted the call, in action they refused obedience. They trusted themselves, and prided themselves on their goodness; but they set aside the commandments of God. They refused to do the work which God had appointed them.

Self-righteousness is not true righteousness, and those who cling to it will be lost. Christ calls all to unite with Him in His work of saving souls, but they content themselves with saying, “I go, sir.” They do not go. Like the unfaithful son, they make false promises to God.

In taking upon themselves the solemn covenant of a Christian they have pledged themselves, to give themselves to God’s service, but they do not do this. In profession they claim to be sons of God, but in life and character they deny the relationship. They do not surrender the will to God. They are living a lie.

The promise of obedience they appear to fulfill when this involves no sacrifice; but when self-denial and self-sacrifice are required, when they see the cross to be lifted, they draw back. Thus the conviction of duty wears away, and known transgression of God’s commandments becomes habit. The heart is hardened, the conscience seared.

Satan uses the listless, sleepy indolence of professed Christians. It is not possible for us to drift into heaven. If we do not strive to gain an entrance into the kingdom, if we do not seek earnestly to learn what constitutes its laws, we are not fitted for a part in it. Those who refuse to cooperate with God on earth would not cooperate with Him in heaven. It would not be safe to take them to heaven.

There is more hope for sinners than for those who know the word of God but refuse to obey it. If they seek the great Physician who said, “Him that cometh to Me, I will in no wise cast out.” John 6:37. Then the Lord can use them.

When the appeals of the Holy Spirit come to the heart, our only safety lies in responding to them without delay. When the call comes, “Go work today in My vineyard,” do not refuse the invitation. “Today if you hear His voice, harden not your hearts.” Hebrews 4:7. It is unsafe to delay obedience. You may never hear the invitation again.

Let none flatter themselves that sins cherished for a time can easily be given up. This is not so. Every sin cherished weakens the character and strengthens habit; and physical, mental, and moral depravity is the result. Through the wrong habits formed, Satan will assail you again and again.

– Adapted from Christ Object Lessons

