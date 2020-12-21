Think on These Things: No Greater Gift

“Christmas should serve to remind us of God, who gave the world the greatest ‘gift’; Jesus.”

“Think on These Things” is a column retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

In spite of COVID-19, Christmas is about love and togetherness. As Christmas approaches, our thoughts turn to giving “gifts,” and who to give them to.

We think of our parents, our children, other family members and friends. And, sadly, for many people, that is the only reason for the season. Today’s rampant commercialism does not reflect the true meaning. Christmas should serve to remind us of God, who gave the world the greatest “gift”; Jesus.

There is no exclusivity with God. He created all mankind. That makes everyone His children and thus, we are all brothers and sisters. He desires that we all know Jesus as our personal saviour and become heirs of salvation. But that is a personal choice we make in response to the “gift” He gave the world.

Certainly, Jesus was not born on December 25. What is important is that Jesus came and lived a perfect, sin-free life, died a “perfect” death to pay for the sins of the world. Because he came the first time, He will come back again according to John 14:1-3 and Hebrews 9:28.

“The Bible tells us that ‘His name shall be called Immanuel, … God with us.’ From the days of eternity, Jesus was one with the Father; He was “the image of God.” It was to show who God really is that Jesus came to our world. To this sin-darkened Earth, He came to be “God with us.”

Have you ever really thought about what that means? Our God, the creator and maker of all things, the Lord who appeared to Abraham in Genesis 18, was the one born in Bethlehem so long ago.

This was no created being, but one who was God. “In the Beginning was the word … and the word was God … the word became flesh and dwelt among us.” God gave His best, His equal, as a “gift” to us.

By coming to dwell with us, Jesus was to reveal God both to men and to angels. He was the word of God, God’s thought made audible.

Rather than focusing on “gifts “ from family and friends, we should really be seeking God’s “gift” of the Holy Spirit in our lives day-by-day and enjoying the blessings that are so freely offered to all who will believe.

The greatest “gift” that we can possibly receive is “our saviour and Lord, Jesus Christ,” through whom He gives us the “gift” of eternal life. This is freely offered to all those who believe and repent – turn from their sins. They will receive eternal life.

The greatest “gift” we can possibly give is to tell others of God’s wonderful love and invitation.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16.

What an offer! What a “gift!” Yes, even in COVID days!!

The “greatest giver” has given us the “greatest gift.” If you have not yet received this “gift,” take a moment to do so in the quietness of your heart and then go out and invite others to do the same.