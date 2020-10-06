Think on These Things: God’s Last Message of Mercy

“The beauty that clothes the Earth is a token of God’s love. We may behold it in the hills, the trees, in the opening buds and the delicate flowers. All speak to us of God.”

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton

God’s Last Message of Mercy

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork. Day unto day utters speech, and night unto night shows knowledge.” Psalm 19:1, 2.

The beauty that clothes the Earth is a token of God’s love. We may behold it in the hills, the trees, in the opening buds and the delicate flowers. All speak to us of God. The Sabbath, ever pointing to Him who made everything, bids men open the great book of nature and trace therein the wisdom, the power, and the love of the Creator.

God designs that the Sabbath shall direct the minds of men to His created works. Nature speaks to their senses, declaring that there is a living God, the Creator, the Supreme Ruler of all.

In the third angel’s message, Revelation 14:9, God designs that the Sabbath shall direct the minds of men to the contemplation of His created works. Nature speaks to their senses, declaring that there is a living God, the Creator, the Supreme Ruler of all. The mark of the beast is enforced worship contrary to the law of God.

This is a call to forsake these and all other errors of Babylon and to take a stand of allegiance to God. It is a call to reject the Mark of the Beast, which is an attempt to enforce the wine of Babylon, or worship, through national law.

By two great errors, Sunday sacredness and the doctrine of the immortal soul, the whole world will be made drunk on the wine of Babylon. It is a call to embrace the truths of the Holy Scriptures; to take a stand on the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.

The last book of the Bible, Revelation, describes God’s people as: “Here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.” Revelation 14:12.

“If you love me, keep my commandments.” John 14:15. “For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments.” 1 John 5:3.

We have one Lord, one faith, one baptism. The gospel of Jesus is to reach all nations, all tongues and people. The gospel is to unite all in one great brotherhood.

We have only one Model that we are to imitate in character building, Jesus; then there will be harmony; nationalities will blend in Jesus Christ, and with one mouth glorifying God. This is the work the world’s Redeemer is to do for us.

If we accept the truth as it is in Jesus, national prejudices and jealousies will be broken down, and the Spirit of truth will blend hearts in one. We will love, be kind and courteous, meek and lowly; full of mercy and good fruits…

Each one of you may know for yourself that you have a living Saviour, that He is your helper and your God. You need not stand where you say, “I do not know whether I am saved.”

Do you believe in Christ as your personal Saviour? If you do, then rejoice. And give your personal testimony to all as you have the opportunity as to God’s goodness and love.