Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)

Rec Perspectives: Will Canadians Start Improving Their Health Now?

“What do you think would happen if the majority of Canadians took a preventative step and put in the effort towards improving their overall health? The simple answer would be healthier Canadians.”

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

Back in February, I provided you with the history of the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines and how, in 2016, the release of the 24-hour Physical Activity Guidelines for ages zero to five and five to 17 was announced.

They were developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada, Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP), ParticipACTION, Queen’s University and a network of researchers and stakeholders from across Canada.

These guidelines were created with the intention to set a movement standard in hopes to improve the health of all Canadians by changing levels of physical activity, reducing sedentary time and sleeping well at night.

The science behind the guidelines is if you make progressive changes to any of these targets, it will result in some health benefits.

Well, it was just announced on Oct. 15 that the 24-hour guidelines for adults aged 18 to 64 and 65 years and older were released. This completes all of the age categories using the 24-hour model that breaks your day into three, eight-hour chunks involving sleep, sedentary time and activity. It will be very interesting to see how well these new guidelines will get adopted by Canadians.

Here is a summary of what the guidelines for adults suggest:

  • Moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity for a total of 150 minutes per week which works out to about 20 minutes per day and several hours of light physical activity, including standing
  • Muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week
  • Limit sedentary time to eight hours or less with no more than three hours of recreational screen time and breaking up long periods of sitting as often as possible
  • Getting seven to nine hours of good quality sleep on a regular basis with consistent bed and wake-up times (adults aged 65 and older should get between seven to eight hours of sleep)
  • Adults aged 65 and older should include activities that challenge balance

To figure out where to start when making changes to your 24-hour day, they encourage you to replace sedentary times with light physical activity and light physical activity with vigorous activity.

You could also start by adding more consistency to your sleep. If you’re an exercise beginner, just walking some more and going to bed at the same time at night should result in lowering a few health risk factors. The goal is to be consistent with your days and weeks.

These guidelines are meant to simplify goal-setting and make it easy to know when you’ve hit your targets. Visit www.csepguildelines.ca for more detailed information about the guidelines.

What do you think would happen if the majority of Canadians took a preventative step and put in the effort towards improving their overall health? The simple answer would be healthier Canadians.

People would try harder to seek out ways to be active and spend less time watching TV or on their devices. We’d see more and better attended recreational activities, and in turn, more funding to build/improve indoor and outdoor recreational spaces. Our society would be more social and therefore happier overall.

In my last article about the guidelines, I talked about a scenario around if these guidelines were to gain majority buy-in and uptake from key influencers. This would help shift perspectives on how physical activity is portrayed in the media and how health care professionals emphasize physical activity to their patients.

We might see changes in worker regulations, how school days are organized, and different products and technologies developed to support a healthy 24 hours for everyone.

The impact could be huge if it could somehow gain traction and popularity. These goals are not super difficult to attain if you rearrange some of your weekly priorities. You just have to want to do it. That’s the key message here. But why would you want to?

If we all took care of ourselves and lived a life similar to this guideline, as we got older, our quality of life remains intact and health care switches from a reactive service to a more proactive one which costs less money. Just those two results would have an absolutely massive impact on our country that would likely have a ripple effect in other countries. This is something that our health agencies have been trying to achieve for many decades.

Let the Creston and District Community Complex help you attain your movement goals, so check out www.rdck.ca/recreation as we post new updates to our programming this fall and winter.

I challenge you to improve or attain at least one of the movement or sleep recommendations for one month and track how you feel. You probably would not be disappointed in the results and could probably convince others to do the same. Be the ripple effect!

ColumnColumnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gribbin: From your Trustee (under censure)

Just Posted

The Tivoli Theatre is looking to re-open its doors to the public sometime before the end of October. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston’s Tivoli Theatre to host local film festival event later this month

The screening will feature a total of 12 short-films, which range in length from one minute to 25 minutes

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Will Canadians Start Improving Their Health Now?

“What do you think would happen if the majority of Canadians took a preventative step and put in the effort towards improving their overall health? The simple answer would be healthier Canadians.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read