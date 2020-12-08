Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo

Rec Perspectives: Use the Low-key Holidays to Inspire Change

“Ditch the pity party and take charge of your self-improvement sooner than later. That is one thing nobody ever regrets.”

This holiday season will not be the same for us and I think we are all starting to realize it. Some of us have likely over-indulged in some capacity this whole year as we have stayed home more while trying to process and come to terms with this new, temporary reality.

We won’t be seeing our friends and family like we have in the past and there won’t be any fun, social holiday parties to attend. But you haven’t actually changed and likely neither have your goals for self-improvement. In the entirety that is your life, this is a mere blip, so it’s time to stop blaming this wonky year and embrace what you can control.

Instead of waiting for the stroke of midnight to evolve into the “new” you, start making small changes now because there will be way less going on to distract you from hitting your weekly targets around the holidays. Let’s be honest, as much as we think 2021 will be magically different, it likely won’t. At least not right away. So use the resources you have access to and get started.

You will still likely enjoy your holiday goodies but don’t stress about it. A patron once told me, “It’s not what you eat between Christmas and New Year’s, it’s what you eat between New Year’s and Christmas that matters.”

That quote has resonated with me every holiday since then. And, I’ve shared that with many people because it’s a reasonable approach to celebrating the holidays. It’s not a free ticket to binge, but instead, enjoying the foods and treats you look forward to every year, guilt-free.

Because, even if you notice your pants become a little snug after the holidays, your body will bounce back once you’re finished appreciating your annual delights. Just don’t extend your indulgence too far after the holidays because it’ll be chocolates you are still eating in February or March that will be the culprit for not fitting into your summer shorts.

Consider some of the expenses associated with the holidays that you would normally spend on fancy clothing, small gifts, or food to host your annual party. Instead, use that money to invest in yourself or your family.

Buy those snowshoes or home gym equipment you’ve always wanted, or that organizational system to help de-clutter your life. Be creative and create a SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, time-oriented) plan that accounts for minor setbacks with micro-goals and rewards along the way to keep you invested and accountable.

Even though this year is different, there is still lots of magic to be found this holiday. There will not be a parade or festive gatherings, but you can stay connected through social media and share your magic with others, as the Creston Valley Winter Festival Facebook Page will be your source to share and connect with others in Creston this holiday.

Ditch the pity party and take charge of your self-improvement sooner than later. That is one thing nobody ever regrets.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter to the Editor: None of us are Troglodytes
Next story
Letter to the Editor: We need to stop complaining about our discomforts and consider how we can become part of the solution

Just Posted

A customer sanitizes their hands upon entry into Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston. Photo: Aaron Hemens
UPDATED: Creston security guard allegedly assaulted twice in a day over mask mandate

The security guard said that he lost his thumbnail after a cart was slammed into his hands

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

B.C. has now made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces. Photo: Ashley Wadhwani
Castlegar doctor shares personal COVID story, calls for adherence to guidelines

Dr. Megan Taylor was recently diagnosed with COVID

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Rec Perspectives: Use the Low-key Holidays to Inspire Change

“Ditch the pity party and take charge of your self-improvement sooner than later. That is one thing nobody ever regrets.”

Letters to the editor. File photo
Letter to the Editor: To all of the non-maskers: Get the facts first.

“After reading and understanding the Charter, one can only conclude that; no, you do not have the right to be ignorant.”

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The BCHL has postponed its regular season until 2021.
BCHL postpones regular season until new year

48 % of players are 19 or older, which means nearly half of the BCHL’s players are ineligible to practice with their team

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Hot Kootenay real estate market shows no signs of slowing

Demand for single family homes driving the surge

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

Most Read