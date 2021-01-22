Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo

Rec Perspectives: Use Family Day to Restore Well-Being

“While the usual celebrations and gatherings are not happening, the whole premise behind this fairly-new appointed statutory holiday is so families can take a break from hectic schedules and spend some quality time together sometime during the long weekend.”

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

With February fast approaching, it’s hard to believe we’ve been slogging through this pandemic for over 10 months. This has been trying for some families and beneficial for others. We will not be done when we reach the 12-month mark in March, so it’s up to you to figure out how your family relationships survive as this pandemic runs full-course.

Has your family brought or relieved stress during this time? What can you do within your power to help improve your family relationships and in turn, your mental well-being? The happier you are, the happier your family becomes. Insert Family Day.

While the usual celebrations and gatherings are not happening, the whole premise behind this fairly-new appointed statutory holiday is so families can take a break from hectic schedules and spend some quality time together sometime during the long weekend. The term “family” is very loose in this instance because it can refer to anyone that you enjoy spending time with that’s close to you, blood relation or not.

Family dynamics are a complicated topic but, in general, positive family relationships are linked to one’s well-being. Even though, at times, there is higher stress and time constraints, the overall well-being of an individual, across their life-span, in a positive family relationship, is higher than not having a strong family support system.

Knowing this, it is no wonder there is a statutory holiday dedicated to families. One day will, by no means, provide enough time to repair or rebuild what this pandemic has made more difficult. But, this one day could be used as a reset, of sorts, to bring the family back together and enjoy each other’s company. If you are one of the lucky families that have benefitted and become stronger during this time, this is just another day to have fun.

Having fun outdoors with your family can do wonders for your mental health and stress levels, especially if you plan your day to be low-key and flexible. There’s nothing more stressful than planning something extravagant and having it fall apart. This is not the time for big plans. Even though the weather in February usually isn’t the most ideal, especially up here on the 49th parallel, I did give some pretty fun winter ideas in my last article to keep you and your loved ones entertained outdoors.

If everyone’s just plain tired, put on a favourite movie, grab some snacks, and turn the living room into one big bed with lots and blankets and pillows. If you fall asleep, oh well. You’re getting the rest you clearly need with your loved ones around you.

If you want to be active but outdoors isn’t your thing, you could always book some time at the Community Complex on Saturday, Feb. 13 for public skating, swimming, or both. Reserve a spot for multiple people in your household by calling 250-428-7127. Reservations are available to book starting Monday, Feb. 8. Check out details about the schedule on our CDCC Facebook page.

However you choose to spend your time this Family Day, let it serve a purpose of well-being for yourself and your family.

