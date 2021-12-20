Rec Perspectives: The New Year

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

As this year comes to an end, I always look forward to my personal, annual polar bear swim in some type of Creston waters on New Year’s Day. However, since I recently slipped on the icy snow last week, tearing and spraining a few structures in both knees, it may be wise to stay indoors to prevent further damage. Perhaps, I’ll just let my boys throw some snow or a bucket of cold water in my direction to “wash” off the previous year, so I may start fresh for the next one.

Looking back at this past year, it has been full of ups and downs. We hurdled through varying restrictions, endured heat waves and forest fires, watched the 2021 (2020?) Olympics, unlocked the Creston & District Community Complex (CDCC) doors to welcome drop-ins again, and watched in sadness as disastrous flooding took out cities, major roadways, and railways in our province.

Even though 2021 was not the great year we had all expected it to be, we have to be prepared that 2022 may bring more of the same. There is a looming potential it could be the year coined as “2020-too”. Whichever way our year unfolds, we are getting really good at finding ways to do the activities that bring us joy.

Outdoor recreation has been the most reliable venue to stay active throughout this whole pandemic. Instead of moping about because you can’t travel somewhere warm, embrace the season and make the most of this winter. You might choose to re-purpose your travel funds to invest in a new pair of snowshoes or other fun winter gear. If the chill of the outdoors is not your style, splurge and register for an indoor activity that gets your brain working and heart pumping.

Winter registration for CDCC programs started on Dec. 20. We’ve got an exciting lineup of programs in the new year including swim lessons, sports, fitness, and dance classes. We’ve even partnered with the Creston Valley Public Library to offer Family Storytime and Babytime hosted at the CDCC. Both are free programs targeted to babies/preschoolers and their caregivers where they read stories, sing songs, play with puppets, and engage in age-appropriate play.

If you’re looking to have fun this holiday, check out the CDCC holiday schedule on Facebook so you can plan your activities. For a great last minute gift or stocking stuffer, buy a gift certificate to the CDCC for a family member or friend. Giving the gift of health is always a welcome present.

My parting advice for 2021 is to wear shoes with good grip to avoid months of rehabilitation. See you all in the New Year!

READ MORE: Rec Perspectives: Old and New Family Holiday Traditions

Creston Valley