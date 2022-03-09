Rec Perspectives: Spring Ahead into Recreation

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The snow has finally started to melt after a long freeze. Here at the Community Complex we’ve still got “Snow Plow Mountain” on the southwest side of our parking lot that will take some time to disappear. Bets are on to see when it will finally melt. Our brains are starting to shift to the greener grasses ahead with soccer, baseball, and slow pitch on the fields next month. We are also starting to see skateboarders back at the skate park brushing up on the skills they haven’t had a chance to practice in a few months. We get to put away our winter jackets and heavy sweaters and trade them for lighter clothing and hit the trails.

Aside from the steady conversations about dinosaurs and planets in our household, my boys are excited to take their bikes and scooters out again as well as transfer their new found indoor soccer skills to the outdoors instead of just in the gym. They will be turning four years old in June so we’ve got exciting spring and summer seasons ahead of us. Scheduling activities around nap times are behind us now and they will be able to keep up on the new adventures we will be taking as a family.

If these past two years have taught us anything positive, it’s how to make the most of the outdoors. Some of us have created new hobbies with the outdoor world that are likely to continue. But I’m sure as restrictions loosen even further, the extroverts of the world will sneak in some gatherings to fill their proverbial social cup. Don’t forget about the activities that served you well pre-pandemic that you haven’t had a chance to do in a while. Some of these might be indoor activities that involved you being active in a social environment, like a fitness class. It would be great to see some more old and new faces in the building.

Registration for spring programs just started this week, so check out the program guide online at www.rdck.ca/recreation and have a look at what is offered. We’ve still got a few spots left in our camps and swim lessons that are running over Spring Break. We’ve also got some exciting new programs starting in April. We are opening up the Creston Education Centre Gym on Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for a free, all ages, drop-in sports time. Jesse and Sandee are also offering guided hikes on our local trails starting April 15 for the low cost of $3. This is an opportunity to meet new people, soak in the beauty of our valley, and start the spring season on an active foot (no pun intended).

The last day for ice will be Sunday, March 13. We are ending the ice season with a free Public Skate from 3:30 to 5 p.m., sponsored by Kootenay Gambling Support. Come and celebrate the end of the season with us!

READ MORE: Rec Perspectives: Seeking Instructors to Share New Skills

ColumnColumnistCreston ValleyOpinion