Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo

Rec Perspectives: Restrictions, Reflection and Reaction

“You may not be able to control how this pandemic plays out, but you have every bit of control over your attitude, words and actions.”

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

This year has been unlike any other. Everyone has a different story to tell. Some of us are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, while others are staring at their feet or even behind them.

Everyone’s approach to enduring this difficult year has not been the same. It’s the best way we know how. But now might be the time to look inwards instead of out to see if we can write a different story that is more positive.

We’ve all noticed flared tempers, unintended outbursts, the passing of blame, and negative comments and attitudes towards each other and our current situation. During this holiday, take some time to self-reflect on not only what happened (or didn’t happen) this year but how you reacted to it.

You may not be able to control how this pandemic plays out, but you have every bit of control over your attitude, words and actions. You’d be surprised at how a small change in perspective will make a difference not only towards others, but also to how you will feel.

If you’ve been reading my articles since I started writing just over a year ago, you’ll know that I’ve started the tradition of a Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day. This tradition has been historically done to “wash” off the previous year and start fresh and new for the next one.

While we know the pandemic will still be around, I will be using this piece of symbolism to represent a new outlook on how I choose to respond to what will be thrown my way in 2021.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s shown that we are more resilient than we thought. We’ve had to give up a lot of what we rely on to make our lives feel whole. While we may not all feel whole right now, we are still here. If anything, it has shown us what really matters, and what is worth appreciating instead of taking for granted.

Recreation, in every shape and form, is high on a lot of people’s lists that are worth appreciating. But, navigating recreation during these times has been challenging as well. There have been a lot of restrictions and guidelines placed on us, especially in the past month, requiring us at the Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC) to make last-minute changes to our upcoming programming in 2021.

We can offer low-intensity exercise options, but not high intensity. Individual workouts are ok, but sports for adults are not. Thankfully, youth sports can continue, but all players and coaches must keep three-metre distancing on the field of play.

As we frantically create, change, and update our safety plans and programming, we know this altered state of recreation is very short term and we will be able to bring back some of the beloved fitness programs and sports that we offer soon enough.

When? We don’t know that answer but we will offer what we can until then. But, let’s focus on what we can provide the community: public skating, lap and family swims, Aquafit, Fitness Centre workouts, Tai Chi, Yoga, Flex and Relax classes, Core and More, TRX and Total Body Fitness.

As restrictions loosen, we will start to offer more. Check out www.rdck.ca/recreation for more information.

Reflect on this past year and think about what you have the power to control moving into 2021. Let’s all close the book on 2020, please. What can you do to make sure next year will be unforgettable in the best way?

