Rec Perspectives: Old and New Family Holiday Traditions

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

That magical time of year has begun. It also seems to feel like the busiest, both at home and at work. My boys have been occupied with crafts, making decorations for the house, and creating holiday-themed science experiments with candy canes. Soon the baking will begin, and I will have a thin layer of flour on every surface in the kitchen and will find hardened icing in various locations around the house. But at least, it will smell great!

My husband and I are still in the process of trying out new traditions with our young family and are excited to see which ones end up sticking year after year. As they get older and more capable as human beings, we will be able to try new ones, like watching some of the classic holiday movies. While the shorter, classic cartoons are the only movies that can be enjoyed at three years of age, we are looking forward to watching Clark Griswold’s antics during “Christmas Vacation”, and appreciating the brilliant comedy as a family in years to come.

I think most of us have traditions that we look forward to each year to create that “feel” of the holidays. Unfortunately, in-person celebrations have turned upside down these past two years, but I think this change could help merge some new and old traditions together to Christmas even better in future years.

As a community tradition, in Creston, we have the Winter Festival. The Winter Festival Committee has been working hard to provide fun and safe options for the public to enjoy this holiday season. This year, they have improved their advertising game. The Town of Creston has created a wonderful go-to website at letstalk.creston.ca/creston-valley-winter-festival with information on all of the events for the Winter Festival, in one place. From here, you can find out more, as well as register and vote for different contests. Share this with everybody you know.

Even though the Santa Claus Parade will be put on hold for another year, you and your family can still experience a few different events that are free for the whole community. Come to the Creston and District Community Centre on Sunday, Dece. 12 for free skating and/or swimming. For the Winter Festival, there will be a Walkthrough Event on Saturday, Dec. 18 outside Millennium Park where you can enjoy a hot dog lunch and Story Walk. The kids will receive a book, DIY ornament craft, and a cookie.

There are also longer-running events. You can submit your address for the Twinkle Tour, so it is displayed on a map for people to download and go for a night-time drive to enjoy the Christmas lights. You could also enter the Gingerbread House Contest in the family, teen, or adult categories. The festival will end with the annual Creston Fire Rescue Christmas Carolling on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Check out Let’s Talk Creston and participate in the community holiday festivities. Don’t forget to start voting after Dec. 15 for your favourite house, balcony, and business to win the Twinkle Tour. There will be winners for each category.

While you may be missing some of your old traditions this year, get creative and try some new ones. You’ll at least make some nice memories and give your family a chance to do something different.

READ MORE: Rec Perspectives: Winter Through a Child’s Eyes

ColumnColumnistCreston Valley