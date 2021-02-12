Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)

Rec Perspectives: Help Reduce Volunteer Fatigue

“Yes, this time is hard for everyone and it might not look the same, but we cannot lose the benefit these non-profit groups bring to our valley.”

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

Thinking back to when hockey and skating season started again back in October, it was difficult to predict how the season was going to unfold. With the ever-increasing restrictions, there was a lot asked of skaters and staff to ensure provincial orders were being followed.

But through all of this, it’s important to remember that none of it could have been done without volunteers. Despite trying circumstances, it was the volunteers that stepped up and invested extra hours of their time to ensure our youth (and adults) could play their sports.

The Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association and Creston Valley Skating Club are run entirely by volunteers. Navigating the changing restrictions took an amazing amount of coordination, communication, and program re-development to ensure our youth could remain active. That level of volunteerism and spirit should be commended. They came to the table with incredible amounts of passion and enthusiasm and worked well with Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC) staff even as restrictions made it more difficult. We thank you for your dedication.

The Creston Valley Thundercats also experienced a disappointing season with very few games played. They faced the same struggles and frustrations, but had trouble finding volunteers to help out. Bill, Mark and Kelly were great to work with and adapted to changes quickly. Our hope is that next season will be better, even if it’s just dealing with fewer changes.

All across Canada, the volunteer load is not shared equally amongst the population. In fact, it’s usually the same small percentage that does the majority of the volunteering. There’s no doubt that we will see the same with our volunteers in Creston as we transition into spring with baseball and soccer.

Understandably, there will be a level of volunteer fatigue and loss of momentum and there is a need to step up and help share the volunteer load to keep these, and other non-profit groups, alive. This pandemic has been hard on all of us, but it would be even more upsetting to have groups go under because they didn’t have enough help.

Yes, this time is hard for everyone and it might not look the same, but we cannot lose the benefit these non-profit groups bring to our valley. Now is the time to be creative and innovative to ensure our residents feel like they are a part of something. We need these social outlets to remain active and keep members engaged so we resume activities once we can gather again.

While we have no promises on what our gathering numbers will be like as we move ahead, take some time and reach out to some of these volunteer-driven groups to help out. One quick email is all it takes to let them know you’re ready to give back to the community. This is also a shout-out to these groups to ask for help on a public level. Sometimes, people just aren’t aware you need help until you ask.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MALCOLMSON: 2020 left us grappling with overdose tragedy and working for change

Just Posted

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted
Update from MLA Anderson: Supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic

Brittny Anderson outlines COVID-related grants available to B.C. residents and businesses

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. File photo
Valley Views: MISSING THE CROWDS

“After 11 months of quiet pandemic life, I miss the crowds, particularly Creston crowds with familiar, friendly faces.”

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Help Reduce Volunteer Fatigue

“Yes, this time is hard for everyone and it might not look the same, but we cannot lose the benefit these non-profit groups bring to our valley.”

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Most Read