Rec Perspectives: Growing the Sport of Skateboarding

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

For years, skateboarding was perceived as an activity associated with insolent teens and destructive or rebellious behaviours. The truth behind it is that most skateboarders are ordinary kids who display an impressive amount of athleticism and have created a sub-culture of inclusivity, creativity, and encouraging attitudes. The introduction of skateboarding in the most recent Summer Olympics has also led to a boost in popularity and respect in the sporting world.

There is a misconception that skateboarding is a dangerous sport. Aside from the usual scrapes and bruises, wrist and ankle injuries are the most prevalent. However, when safety gear is worn properly, the percentage of skateboarders that end up visiting the hospital is less than other sports like baseball, hockey, or basketball.

It’s a relatively cheap sport to get into. And in Creston, you have the opportunity to try out skateboarding for free before investing in your own board and safety gear. This is the third summer that the Creston & District Community Complex is offering free skateboard coaching sessions for ages 8 and up.

The underwhelming part of when we introduced this amazing service to the community is that the new park opened during the pandemic, which likely led to reduced numbers than anticipated. But we are starting strong in this third season, with experienced and passionate staff, which has led to the beginnings of a new, eager skate culture in our community. Our returning skate park Hosts, Travis and Remmy, and our newest recruit, Reese, have a deep love of this sport and want nothing more than to share their passion and skill with others. They are remarkable ambassadors for skateboarding and have connections with other skaters in nearby communities that are helping grow this amazing culture in the Kootenays. Since our park opened in 2020, we have been told that our park design is amazing. In 2021, seven per cent of our visitors were out of town families and adults stopping in Creston to skate at our park and grab a bite to eat whilst travelling. It’s a favourite stop for many and puts Creston on the map again as a another point of interest.

There are free 20-minute coaching sessions Tuesday to Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. We even have a Wednesday evening session at 5:30 p.m. in the arena for beginners who just need a flat space to learn the basics of balancing on the board. You can pre-register or drop-in right before the session and sign up. We even have longer, personalized group and private lessons available as well. We have gear for you to borrow if want to take a lesson or just play around the park. We even have skateboards for adults to use.

If you are interested to see what skate talent our community has to offer, check out our Summer Skate Night this Saturday, July 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters of all ages and skill levels have an opportunity to show off their creativity and skill and win some prizes and giveaways sponsored by Activity Base, The Choice, and Creston’s newest skate shop, On the Grind Skate & Apparel.

