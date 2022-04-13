Rec Perspectives: From the Trenches of Parenting

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

It’s never a dull moment in my household with twin toddlers. There are moments of calm and sweet behaviour where I feel like I’m winning in the parenting department, while other times I feel like I am at my wit’s end trying to unsuccessfully navigate the tantrums and sibling battles.

I am one of many going through this wonderful stage of parenting, and now I am reminded of a triad I saw circulating on the internet a few years ago that has become very relatable (source unknown). You can only pick two: a clean house, happy kids, or personal well-being. The third will get left behind. As an example, if I want happy kids and an intact sense of personal well-being, I can say goodbye to a clean house. And that’s okay. It will be a constant shift of priorities as this triad is not an absolute, but rather dynamic in nature. In all honesty though, the house really has taken a backseat lately. I am just one of many, I’m sure.

One of the ways to keep the kids happy and maintain my sense of well-being is to get out of the house and go somewhere fun or try something new. The pool has been a place of extraordinary delight these days. One of my children has no fear of jumping into the pool, and the other is much more cautious. Funny enough, they swap roles on land. They have also been very excited to go on nature walks with grandma to Schikurski Park and surrounding areas to find “dinosaur fossils”. Dirty as ever with huge smiles, wet pants, and gravel in their boots, they bring home their prized pieces and found “dinosaur teeth”. I now have a small bowl full of small pieces of shale sitting in my living room and they could not be more proud of their efforts as paleontologists.

I recently informed my children that the stars they see in the sky are actually suns that are far away. So, Alex proceeds to look out the window one night and say, “Momma, look at all the suns outside!” It was a precious moment to say the least. Wait until we pull out the telescope to see the moon and any of the visible planets. I’m very excited to see their reactions. I just have to figure out how that darn thing works.

I know when they are older, I will look back on these times and wonder why I was so stressed or frustrated when I should have been soaking in all the moments, good and bad. But, that is easier said than done. If you’ve got little ones like me, take it easy on yourself, and don’t sweat the small stuff. If you’ve got grandkids, let your children know the same. But I’m sure they will have a hard time listening to that advice, as I do when my mom tells me the same. I can only do my best and pass on the advice to someone who will listen better than me.

I’m looking forward to taking my kids to Wynndel this Sunday, May 17, to the new community playground for an Easter Egg Hunt. The event starts at 2 p.m. and a little birdie told me the Easter Bunny might be making an appearance. It should be a good time for the little ones. Make sure to celebrate by indulging with a nice meal and some good chocolate this weekend!

