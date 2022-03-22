Rec Perspectives: Events on the Horizon

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

Ah, spring. After a winter season of everlasting snow, we are all excited to see bright colours return to our valley. Snow boots are replaced by rain boots, winter jackets for lighter jackets, and the yard toys we forgot to put away in the fall have emerged from the snow as a reminder to be more diligent next fall. The marvelous smell of barbecued food on our evening walks will start soon and the daffodils and crocuses will peek their heads out of the dirt.

Avid gardeners have already started their indoor sprouting anxiously waiting for “X” on the side of the Skimmerhorns to be clear of snow, indicating a good time to start planting in the garden. I’m not a green thumb by any stretch, but I do love how wonderful home-grown food tastes. There is nothing that tastes better than a garden-grown tomato. Maybe this year, the boys and I will plant a couple of pots and grow some cherry tomatoes or lettuce. If you have any helpful tips to produce the best vegetables and how to garden effectively with toddlers, pop by the Community Complex and tell me. This is new territory for me.

But, aside from pandemic-friendly activities, I am most looking forward to the spring activities and sports. People are gathering once again and everyone is also getting excited to start attending events now that restrictions will be lifted. Planning events is something we haven’t done in a couple of years, so I apologize if we are a bit rusty coming out of the gates. This spring, there is an event for every age: Bike Rodeo, Floor Hockey Tournament, Just Tri It Triathlon, and the Blossom Festival 5 and 10K Runs. This year’s Blossom Festival celebrations are also gearing up to be one for the books. Keep an eye out for their weekend itinerary in subsequent issues.

If you are one of those people who hear about an event after it’s already happened, let us know! We want to make sure that we are tapped into the right advertising channels to reach as many people as possible. One of the most powerful ways to spread news, especially in this town, is by word of mouth. While we make efforts to use traditional advertising like posters, ads, and social media, we try to make sure the right people know what’s going on so they can tell all their friends. We are a very connected town but we’re still trying to figure out how to tap into that effectively.

April is coming up fast, and here at the Creston & District Community Complex, we are also in full planning mode for the summer. Job postings are out to hire skate park hosts and summer camp staff. Lots of other businesses, including our Visitor Centre, also have summer job opportunities for students. If you are a student that is looking for summer work, head to www.rdck.ca/jobs to apply.

