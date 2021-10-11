Rec Perspectives: Embrace Fall Transitions

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The weather has cooled down faster that I had anticipated. We had some mild weather for a bit and then all of a sudden, I was seeing frost on neighbouring rooftops in the morning and tripping over toys because it was dark when I woke up. We’re caught between light and heavier jackets and whether or not to throw a pair of one-size-fits-all, dollar store stretchy gloves into my pocket, just in case. Some weather networks show night-time temperatures dropping below zero and others are more optimistic for October and hover just above the freezing line. And why is it that ten degree weather feels so cold in the fall but yet so welcoming in the spring? The weather is responsible for why we’re in this limbo stage but the reduced hours of daylight also play a big role.

While the colder weather is welcoming to some, others find it difficult to make this transition. Some resisted the urge to turn that furnace back on, especially since we so vividly remember the unbelievable heat we experienced this past summer. Going back to wearing pants again can also be a painful shift for those who have lived in shorts and flip flops for the past four months. It’s difficult to avoid this change because even daily routines change. Working folk like myself struggle to fit in our active time outdoors because of the reduced daylight, so now activities and hobbies are shifting more indoors. This changes your schedule to revolve less around daylight and more around general availability and opportunities to participate.

But recreation doesn’t just have to include active times. It also consists of hobbies that spark creativity and general interest. The fall transition is a great time to learn something new or pick up something you haven’t worked on in awhile. For those who don’t know me well enough, before I had kids, I was an avid knitter and October was the time I would pick up my knitting needles again and start creating yarn masterpieces. I was known for my ability to create the most hideous sweaters for our staff’s annual Ugly Sweater Contest. It’s been a couple of years, but I’m sure this is the year we will once again be judging who can don the ugliest sweater (handmade and store bought are two separate categories) and win the coveted trophy with the bobbly-head smiley face on it. Wish me luck!

Try and keep that balance of outdoor and indoor activities for as long as possible. It will hopefully be awhile before we see the first snowfall (knock on wood) so take in all that you can and enjoy the changing season.

Starting at the end of October, the Creston & District Community Complex will be offering indoor sports once again. Take your pick from badminton, indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and table tennis. We will also be starting Red Cross swimming lessons again for the kids as well as private swim lessons for kids and adults. You can find more details in our Fall Leisure Guide on our website www.rdck.ca/recreation.

