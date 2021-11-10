Rec Perspectives: Come Inside and Live in the Moment

By Tia Wayling, Recreation Services Co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The fall season is flying by. It’s already the middle of November, and the holiday commercials and decorations have started infiltrating the stores and my social media advertisements. Here at the Creston & District Community Complex (CDCC), we are already preparing for 2022, hoping to deliver quality programs and services next year without so many restrictions (fingers crossed). I sometimes feel, though, all of the planning we do in our lives takes away from being completely present. We often look more forward to what’s ahead and less about what’s happening right now.

However, it’s hard to appreciate the moments when my toddlers strip their blankets, sheets, and mattresses from their beds every night in an effort to delay sleep. I often look forward to a time where they will be wise enough to realize sleep is revered. I do this forward thinking for sanity reasons to remind myself that this phase will not be forever.

It has also been difficult to stay in the present during this pandemic without looking ahead to a time where we won’t have to wear masks or check for proof of vaccination. Forward thinking provides us with a sense of hope and shifts our mindset to something more positive, helping us tolerate current situations.

But, there are aspects of our present life that are not so ominous, yet we still look ahead. Take our most recent change at the CDCC. We unlocked our doors on Nov. 1, and are now welcoming walk-in traffic and drop-ins to the gym, fitness programs, public skating, and the pool. This is big news! We are seeing faces we haven’t seen in a very long time, and that “community feel” is starting to return to the building. Yes, there are still restrictions in place like masks and proof of vaccination. But, I think we all need to take a moment and appreciate how far we have come from March 2020, when we closed our doors and nobody was allowed inside. Even our outdoor park users can now come inside and use the washroom. Who knew something so small, like other people’s ability to relieve their bladder, can be so meaningful?

There are still restrictions to be lifted, but this new way of operating is better than it was before. Instead of seeing small groups of people coming in at a scheduled reservation time, I’m seeing people arrive continually throughout the day as it works for their schedule. The public are more relaxed and happier to be here. I hear it in their voices and see it in their eyes. I am also pleased to see our tables and chairs back in our lobby for people to sit and have a space to rest or catch up with a friend.

While planning and looking ahead are necessary for building a fruitful life yourself, a lot of our daily actions and interactions do not have to be that way. Notice the small things, smile, and worry less about what you don’t have control over. Without getting into a whole discussion about mindfulness and gratitude, try something to help you live in the moment and you might find more enjoyment living in the present.

