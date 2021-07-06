Rec Perspectives: A Summer of Fun

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

This summer is looking to be a hot one! We managed to endure the early-season heat wave last week by finding ways to stay cool, either by floating in some form of cold water or rigging a makeshift cooling system in our homes. I even heard someone mention that our weather was on a trial subscription from Arizona. I think we’ll politely decline the offer. I hadn’t been more relieved to experience temperatures in the low 30s than when the heat wave started to decrease its intensity.

The full swing of summer has coincided nicely with the loosening of restrictions and we can rejoice with a mostly normal summer. Even though the green light has been given to people and businesses, the past eighteen months has left some hesitant and some businesses understaffed with making such a sudden shift. We need to remember that everyone has been affected differently by this pandemic, and we need to show patience and kindness to others as we restart.

Over the past year and a half, we’ve all mostly kept to ourselves, but now there will soon be an array of attractions, activities, programs, and (dare I say) events, popping up all over the Creston Valley. Our social calendars will start to fill up again and you may have to make the hard decision of putting your macrame plant hanger hobby lower on your priority list.

Aside from the amazing summer camps, one of the programs that the Creston & District Community Complex is excited to offer again is the Skate Park Host Program. We have hired two enthusiastic people to join our team. Remmy and Travis are excited to meet everyone and build a fun skate park family this summer. They are going to be offering free, 20 minute skateboard coaching sessions multiple times daily to anyone eight years and older wanting to learn the sport. There are also paid private and group lessons available as well, if you’re wanting something more exclusive or focused. We can even provide you with a clean skateboard, helmet, and pads if you don’t have your own.

You might be wondering if this is just for kids. I assure you that old dogs can learn new tricks too. If you’ve got children of your own who are eager to learn, try it with them. It’s totally free and a way for the family to have some fun, create some memories, and share a few laughs. You can try it without making an investment in equipment but, who knows, this might become your new family activity. Check out available days and times online. You just need to reserve your spot online at www.rdck.ca/recreation or by phone at 250-428-7127.

It will be exciting to see how this summer will unfold. Even though you can travel anywhere in Canada now, don’t wait to take advantage of what’s happening in our awesome valley. Start enjoying the long-awaited fun!

