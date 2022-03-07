Out There: Spring in the Making

‘The number of creatures you hear and see this spring are a product of last summer’s plant growth’

By Ed McMackin, biologist by profession and naturalist by nature

Last summer, members of the plant kingdom (that includes trees), prepared for the next year’s spring growth by stowing in their roots nutrients necessary for sprouting and flowering. The source of these nutrients is minerals from the soil combined with elements such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water, activated by the sun’s energy to produce plant food. This is the bases for the saying, “Deep in the roots of plants is stored the sunlight.”

Water is essential to plants for the storage of nutrients. Water is the medium by which minerals and organic components are transferred from the leaves and the soil, into the roots. Excessive dryness during the growing season and during autumn storage makes for inefficient fruit and seed production and weak spring growth and flowering and continued seed production.

The making of spring, as far as plants are concerned, is in two phases – growth and flowering, and secondly, seeds for new plants.

Last summer’s “fattening up” not only took place in the plant world, but also among the small and large critters of the animal world. This fattening up in the animal kingdom was made possible by the success of plants in seed production and nutrient storage in roots and foliage.

The survival of all members of the animal kingdom through the winteris dependent on plants in some way. Even bears take on enormous quantities of plant material, such as huckleberry fruits, to fatten up for the long winter hibernation.

Then there are the creatures who stockpile food for winter survival in rocky cavities, underground chambers, burrows, hollow logs, tree cavities, amd crannies in the bark of trees.

In the late summer, Pikas (small mountain-dwelling rodents) harvest grasses, leaves, and plants, piling them on the rocks to dry in the sun and wind. They then gather up these dried “haystacks” and transport them by the mouth-full to cavities deep under the rocks. During the winter, these high-country creatures feed on the dried stores and may be seen in the alpine-spring scurrying over the scree slopes in search of tender green shoots.

Pack rats also store dried vegetation making use of old mine shafts for winter pantries. Their regularly used routes from rocky caves to spaces under floorboards of old buildings may by be traced by the well-worn pathways.

Mountain and Red-backed Voles are active most of the winter and into early spring, using existing burrows and excavating new burrows to reach nourishing roots of sub-alpine plants.

Squirrels, by spring, often don’t make total use of their winter stores because they forget where they are, before some other squirrel, chipmunk, or deer mouse finds them. Their stores often consist of pinecones, seeds, and dried mushrooms.

Birds that are known to have winter food stocks are Nuthatches and Clark’s nutcrackers. The latter may be seen moving through the tops of pine and Douglas fir trees, in the fall, harvesting pinecone seeds which they will cache in bark and tree cavities. Nuthatches will also cache seeds (including sunflower seeds from your feeder) in bark crannies. Again, they will have ample stores to survive into the spring season, but much like squirrels, they may not find all of their caches.

The quality and quantity of winter stores of various creatures will depend on the supply of seeds and vegetation available in the fall, which will determine the survival rate of creatures in the spring scene, the hardest time to find food.

So, the number of creatures you hear and see this spring are a product of last summer’s plant growth.

