Out There: Big Green Bugs

By Ed McMackin, a biologist by training and a naturalist by nature

To a lot of people, bugs are anything that crawls. Some might find them creepy. Even caterpillars are sometimes called bugs. But “true bugs” are actually a group of insects, six-legged creatures, that have a leathery cover along the back to protect the delicate flying-wings, folded underneath. Local examples of the true bugs are stink bugs, cedar bugs, giant water-bugs, back-swimmers, shield bugs, assassin bugs, kissing bugs, and squash bugs. The rank above families to which the true bugs belong is “Hemiptera”, half-wings.

This big green bug, pictured above, turned out to be a large green cricket. Although named the “Mormon Cricket” (Anabrus simplex), it is more closely related to the katydids than the field crickets that have a musical night-song. The katydids are a long-horned grasshopper. Katydids and Mormon crickets are both shield-grasshoppers. Most of the grasshoppers we see, in late summer and fall, are short-horned grasshoppers, meaning they have short antennae. An example of these are the ribbon-winged grasshoppers, which fly about displaying their red or yellow flying-wings, as they make a clicking sound.

The Mormon cricket got its name from the fact that, when very plentiful, they would devour grain crops of the early Mormon settlers. They would eat everything in their path, even each other. They were a plague to the early settlers who could only depend on natural predators to bring them under control.

The brown form of Mormon Crickets. (Photo by Ed McMackin)

These crickets are not always green. When swarming they are brown, but in smaller populations they are often bright green. Also, they are not to be mistaken for a praying mantis, which can be both green or tan.

When first coming to the area, I would hear the Mormon Crickets, on a warm, late summer evening, trilling from low in the birch trees. Their trill was similar to that of the Northwest Toad, which I am hearing while writing this column. Both vocalize when it gets dark, the toad’s trill being a little softer.

