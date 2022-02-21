Natural Health Approach: What is Qi?

By Dove Sprout

Paul did a wonderful job last month of describing how acupuncture works in a way that the Western mind can understand. He’s always had a wonderful talent for that.

On the flip side of the coin, I’d like to describe “Qi” from its original ancient traditions as that’s where my understanding of it excels. Some may call it “woo-woo”, but the truth is that all of these ancient modalities are effective, even if our Western-trained minds have difficulty grasping the concepts which are now only starting to be more clearly studied and explained in the field of Quantum Physics.

Albert Einstein famously came up with his equation of E=MC2 which described energy and matter as two sides of the same coin. In Quantum Physics this is described as resonance or vibratory frequency. Extensive research into the field of bioenergy has revealed that all cells in living organisms communicate with each other and have the ability to store and emit particles of light called biophotons. So while Qi is a concept that developed ancient modalities, modern science is indeed recognizing what the ancients have always known.

Qi is defined as “life force energy”. The ancient Chinese character shows steam coming off rice when it cooks or mist coming off water, indicating that while it is invisible (steam), it can nourish the body (rice). Qi is the animating power of the body and can be seen and felt as a level of vitality, the shine in someone’s eyes, and in the movement of the body. In Eastern terms, the more Qi circulating in the body, the healthier we feel. Abundant Qi manifests in the body as better functioning organs, balanced emotions, flexibility of the muscles, and supple joints. We feel vital and strong. When our Qi is low we feel weak, tired, depressed, and all energetic processes are in a hypo/underfunctioning state. And sometimes Qi can be stuck/stagnant and we feel muscle tension, headaches, irritability, and unable to deal with stress, turbulent thoughts, and emotions.

There are many ancient modalities that work with Qi and there are also many different ways of spelling Qi depending on origin (Qi, Chi, Ki, Ji, Prana) : acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Reiki, and any system that works with Chakras and Auric Fields. There are also new modalities emerging all the time from these ancient modalities, including things like Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) that works on certain acupressure points of the meridian system and “energy work” like Therapeutic/Healing Touch. All of these modalities share the common thread of working with Qi. Because it extends beyond the surface of the body, energetic modalities that work with Qi are effective without even having to physically touch the body. The energetic (Qi) component can even exist without the physical as can be explained and experienced by “the phantom limb” phenomenon or by someone who continues to display certain symptoms even after having the physical organ removed.

Qi is in all living things. As much as I try to explain what Qi is, as soon as I try to do so, the meaning slips away. It must be experienced and felt to fully understand. Here’s a quick exercise called “Pulling Qi”. Find a quiet place where you will not be distracted, as you will need to use your full senses. You can either sit or stand, but with a straight relaxed spine. Bring your hands in front of your abdomen with your palms facing each other. For beginners, it may be easier to start by rubbing your hands together until they feel a little warm. Then move your hands apart a few inches so that they are still fairly close but not touching. Your hands are facing each other with your fingers relaxed and extended as if you were holding a ball. Now gently and slowly move your hands a little further away and then a little closer together again, slowly and repetitively. You may notice a sensation of warmth, tingling, prickling, or sometimes even as if there is something between your palms. This is the felt sensation of Qi. We can also experience the Qi of others by how we feel after being in their presence. Did that interaction leave you feeling drained and irritable or excited and recharged?

Routine rebalancing of your Qi system is important in the maintenance of your overall health. Every single disease first starts in the energetic system and is therefore ultimately treated even before the physical symptoms start to occur. Physical symptoms are your body’s warning system that indicate that something is out of balance and the sooner you treat these imbalances, the better the prognosis. The longer symptoms have been around, the more difficult they are to treat. So, it is best not to wait in hopes they will go away on their own. Energetic imprints can also remain in the body long after an injury is “healed”. In addition to regular Qi maintenance, it helps to be mindful of the quality of food and drink you’re putting into your body as it is not all created equal. The more alive your food is, the more Qi it has, and the more it will help to nourish and replenish you. Moderate exercise is also imperative for the circulatory system of Qi to keep it flowing freely.

I could go on and on as Qi is a part of all living things, but I hope this was a good introduction. Take this opportunity if possible to step out of your hectic schedule and go out for a walk in nature or even just put your face in the sun, breathe, and take notice of the subtle recharge. When you take care of your Qi, you’ll feel more energy and clarity to tackle that to-do list.

