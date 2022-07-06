Lit: Time to Sign Up for Summer Reading

The Summer Reading Club offers fun activities for kids at the Creston Valley Public Library

Saara Itkonen is the chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library. (Photo by Brian Lawrence)

By Saara Itkonen, Library Director, Creston Valley Public Library

Now that the warm weather has arrived, it’s time for summer reading! This week launches the annual Summer Reading Club at the library, a free literacy program available at public libraries and online throughout B.C.

Every summer, libraries throughout the province welcome the participation of children of all reading abilities and offer virtual and in-person Summer Reading Club activities. Each library develops its own programs based on community needs. Here in Creston, families can register readers aged 4 to 13 for free, weekly, in-person programs during the following dates & times:

• Kids ages 4 to 6 – Wednesdays at 1 p.m. from July 6 to August 24

• Kids ages 7 to 9 – Fridays at 11 a.m. from July 8 to August 26

• Kids ages 10 to 13 – Thursdays at 11 a.m. from July 7 to August 25

Summer Reading Club sessions will include games, crafts, read-aloud sessions, and opportunities to win prizes and make friends.

The B.C. Summer Reading Club encourages kids to read daily and track their progress. From listening to a story to reading a graphic novel, all forms of reading count – and in any language. At the Creston Valley Public Library, children who participate will also be awarded a medal at the end of the year Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party!

This year’s theme is “All Together Now” featuring artwork by illustrator and video game artist Elaine Chen of Vancouver, which you can view and enjoy on all our promotional materials and children’s reading records.

This year our programs are being facilitated by Violet Osborne and Sarah Primrose. They’re already eagerly planning all the fun activities we’ll be having this summer.

And if you’re planning on traveling over the summer, you can still participate. Either sign up for specific days of our in-person programs and/or pick up a reading record at the library and keep track of your reading while you’re on the go. You can also log your daily reading online, complete challenges, and answer quizzes at bcsrc.ca, the B.C. Summer Reading Club website.

And if you’re a grown-up, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! We’ll be putting together some fun reading bingo challenges for you to complete to win free books, gift cards, and more.

We hope to see you at the library this summer, but if not, remember to keep reading!

Upcoming Events

• Lego Day – Tuesdays at 3:15 p.m.

• Family Storytime – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning on July 20

• Summer Reading Club – See schedule above

The BC Summer Reading Club is supported by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and CUPE BC, and is co-ordinated by the British Columbia Library Association and public libraries.

ColumnCreston Valley