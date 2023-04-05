Lit: Spring is Blooming at the Library

By Saara Itkonen, Library Director, and Lisa Benschop, Adult Programmer, Creston Valley Public Library

The month of April is looking lively at the Creston Public Library. On Thursday, April 6, Ed McMackin will be joined by Jesse Moreton and Bernd Stengl to offer the third and final session in the Kootenay Lake and Creston Valley Wildflowers presentation series. In this presentation, all three speakers will be sharing photos and anecdotes about their most special wildflower finds and favourite flower-hunting memories. Audience members will be welcomed to ask questions, and can expect to go away with all sorts of practical tips for identifying the rainbow of wildflowers that populate our beautiful valley.

On Wednesday, April 19, the library will be observing both National Canadian Film Day and Earth Day with a free afternoon screening of Kayak to Klemtu. National Canadian Film Day will carry over into the weekend with a full day of Canadian-made film screenings. The movie marathon includes Angry Inuk (10:30 a.m.), Nurse. Fighter. Boy. (12 p.m.), Buffy Sainte Marie – Carry It On (2 p.m.), and Beans (3:30 p.m.), and the feature film at 7 p.m. will be Run Woman Run, featuring Creston’s own Jayli Wolf.

For each movie an audience member watches, they’ll have an opportunity to enter their name in a prize draw! More information about the schedule of screenings can be found at www.crestonlibrary.com, and a synopsis and trailer for each movie can be found at https://canfilmday.ca/films/canadian-film-collection.

On Wednesday, April 26, Carmen Ditzler will be offering a community presentation titled “Posture, Pelvic Floor, Core: Why it matters and how to start feeling stronger”. In this fun and informative discussion, Ditzler will share from her training and expertise in kinesiology and hypopressives, with a focus on accessible core strength training for all bodies.

And the month will close out with the first meeting of the library’s new Access Points Book Club on Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The Access Points book club will be reading a selection of books the address topics such as Truth and Reconciliation, human rights in Canada, and other related topics. The first book on the list is the popular and informative 21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act by Bob Joseph. Anybody interested in participating with the book club can pop in to the library to sign up, or call or email for more information.

And the month of May is shaping up to be just as full of great opportunities to learn and connect with the Creston community. If you want to see programming at the library that we haven’t covered yet, we’d love to hear from you. We have lots of resources to support community groups, so if you have a great idea you think that other community members might also be interested in, maybe you can start a program at the library yourself! Contact programs@crestonlibrary.com for more information on how we can support you and your community group.

Finally, all library programs, as well as a growing number of community programs, are clearly listed on the library’s website and on our newly-launched Community Calendar (right on our home page at crestonlibrary.com). The Community Calendar is a great way to learn about and to also help you promote community events happening throughout the valley.

One last thing – the Lawrence Lavender Reading Garden is now open for the season. Pop by for a visit and see what’s blooming at the library.

Upcoming events and programs:

Check our website at crestonlibrary.com or call us at 250-428-4141 to hear more about programs. There are so many coming your way now that spring has sprung.

