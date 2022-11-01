Lit: Library invests in supports for people experiencing print disabilities

Creston Valley Public library now has access to books through Centre for Equitable Library (CELA) with audio, digital text, and braille

Visit the library and check out the new CELA deposit collection. (Photo by Cassandra Viers)

By Saara Itkonen, Library Director, Creston Valley Public Library

This year, the library received some unexpected one-time grant money from the provincial government. One of the areas we are putting this money towards is increased supports for patrons experiencing print disabilities (either temporary or permanent). And one of the exciting resources we can now afford to tap into is the Centre for Equitable Library (CELA), accessible at celalibrary.ca.

CELA is a federally-funded library of materials, equipment, and resources that provides immediate access to books, newspapers, and magazines in formats that people with print disabilities can read – such as audio, digital text, and braille.

What you can do with CELA:

• Find new titles and recommended reading

• Search the catalogue or browse by category

• Download or read books online, or place holds

• View current and past loans

• View and cancel holds

• Set search preferences

The cost to access these resources, either through their website or over the phone with staff, is covered by the Creston Valley Public Library. You only need your library card to sign yourself up.

If you or someone you know (of any age) is experiencing a print disability, including:

• Visual disability – difficulty seeing text or images and/or focusing or moving the eyes

• Physical disability – difficulty holding and/or manipulating print materials

• Learning disability – difficulty comprehending text, having dyslexia, and/or interpreting visual information

Please give the library a call at 250-428-4141 or email us at info@crestonlibrary.com to see if CELA is a useful resource for you.

Visit celalibrary.ca and use your library card to access the services directly. The CELA website has accessibility adaptations built into the site itself, so if you’re confident with computers, you now have free access through the Creston Valley Public Library.

We are also purchasing DAISY readers (adaptive audiobook devices) for “indefinite loan” for residents who would like to access CELA’s audiobooks but can’t afford to purchase the equipment on their own. In addition, we will be purchasing a variety of easy-to-use MP3 players for audiobooks, and we have a deposit CELA collection of audio titles that you can physically browse in the library.

With accessibility legislation working its way through government channels, we’re excited to already be building up our library services for everyone in the community.

If you haven’t visited the library in awhile, be sure to stop by, either online or in person, and see if we have something to help you get through the cold seasons. And if you know of something that we should add to our services, don’t hesitate to let us know! We always love to hear from our patrons.

Upcoming programs/events:

Family Storytime – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Code Combat for Teens – Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. (waitlist only)

Bloxels for Kids – Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. (waitlist only)

Family Board Game Night – Nov. 18 – 5:30 p.m. (all ages welcome)

Creative Mending – Nov. 19 – 1 p.m. (for adults)

