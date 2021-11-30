Lit: Favourite Books of 2021

Here’s a list of staff favourites to add to your reading list this Christmas!

By Saara Itkonen, library director at the Creston Valley Public Library

As a librarian, I always prefer to gift books to my family and friends over the holidays. If you too also love gifting books, here’s an eclectic list of our staff favourites (published in 2021) to help you pick out great reads for your literary loved ones this holiday season.

1. Rememberings by Sinead O’Connor

“Sinéad O’Connor’s voice and trademark shaved head made her famous by the age of twenty-one. Her recording of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ made her a global icon. She outraged millions when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on American television. O’Connor was unapologetic and impossible to ignore, calling out hypocrisy wherever she saw it. She has remained that way for three decades.” (from goodreads.com)

2. Open Book by Jessica Simpson

“Jessica tells of growing up in 1980s Texas where she was sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend, and of unsuccessfully auditioning for the Mickey Mouse Club at age 13 with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling before going on to sign a record deal with Columbia and marrying 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey.” (from goodreads.com)

3. Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke

“Tarana Burke is the founder and activist behind the largest social movement of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, the #MeToo movement, but first she had to find the strength to say ‘me too’ herself. Unbound is the story of how she came to those two words.” (from goodreads.com)

4. Weird Woods: Tales from the Haunted Forests of Britain edited by Jon Miller

“Lining the path through this realm of folklore and fear are twelve stories from across Britain, telling tales of whispering voices and maddening sights from deep in the Yorkshire Dales to the ancient hills of Gwent and the eerie quiet of the forests of Dartmoor. Immerse yourself in this collection of classic tales celebrating the enduring power of our natural spaces to enthral and terrorise our senses.” (from goodreads.com)

5. Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Academy – No Humans Allowed! by Madeleine Roux

“Welcome to Dungeon Academy, where monsters and creatures train for the dark world that awaits just beyond the dungeon walls! But Zellidora “Zelli” Stormclash is a bit… different. She’s the one thing monsters and creatures of the Forgotten Realms fear the most: Zelli is a human.” (from goodreads.com)

6. Vinland Saga Omnibus Vol.12 by Makoto Yukimora

“Thanks to his claim by lineage, the attackers surrounding Jomsborg want Thorfinn to be their leader, but it is a mantle he intensely rejects. When the battle for leadership over the powerful Jomsvikings reaches a stalemate, Thorfinn must make a critical decision.” (from goodreads.com)

7. Under the Whispering Door by T.J. Klune

“’Under the Whispering Door’ is a contemporary fantasy about a ghost who refuses to cross over and the ferryman he falls in love with.” (from goodreads.com)

8. Unreconciled: Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance by Jesse Wente

“Part memoir and part manifesto, Unreconciled is a stirring call to arms to put truth over the flawed concept of reconciliation, and to build a new, respectful relationship between the nation of Canada and Indigenous peoples.” (from goodreads.com)

9. Yoga Pant Nation by Laurie Gelman

“From the author of ‘Class Mom’ and ‘You’ve Been Volunteered’ comes ‘Yoga Pant Nation’ – a novel about one mom’s challenges through parenting and life, keeping her on her toes, and perpetually in yoga pants.” (from goodreads.com)

10. The No-Till Organic Vegetable Farm: How to Start and Run a Profitable Market Garden That Builds Health in Soil, Crops, and Communities by Daniel Mays

The title’s pretty self-explanatory, no?

11. Growing Under Cover: Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-Resistant, Pest-Free Vegetable Garden by Niki Jabbour

“Whether cultivating tomatoes in northern Idaho or protecting leafy greens from a fast-moving hailstorm in Iowa, knowing how to build protective structures and grow in a more controlled environment can make gardening less stressful and more productive. Best-selling author and gardener Niki Jabbour explores all the under-cover options, from hoophouses that are meant to last years to a simple shadecloth tunnel that can be erected when there’s a hot spell in the forecast.” (from goodreads.com)

12. Faithless in Death by J.D. Robb

“In the new Eve Dallas police thriller from #1 New York Times-bestselling author J.D. Robb, what looked like a lover’s quarrel turned fatal has larger—and more terrifying—motives behind it…” (from goodreads.com)

