Lit: Creston Valley Public Library staff pick the best books of 2022

Here’s some great books to add to your holiday reading list

Saara Itkonen has been the chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library since 2018. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

By Saara Itkonen, Director, Creston Valley Public Library

It’s that time of year again. Time for our library staff to reach back into the deepest darkest recesses of their memories (anything past last weekend can be tough for our pandemic brains to recall these days) and share their favourite reads of 2022!

All books listed here were published this year, are from various genres (although memoirs were a particular favourite this year), are for various ages, are available at our library in various formats, and would make great gifts for those you love. Enjoy your holiday reading!

• Run Towards the Danger by Sarah Polley (Adult Non-Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

Sarah Polley’s work as an actor, screenwriter, and director is celebrated for its honesty, complexity, and deep humanity. She brings all those qualities, along with her exquisite storytelling chops, to these six essays.

• Dirtbag, Massachusetts by Isaac Fitzgerald (Adult Non-Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

Isaac Fitzgerald has lived many lives. In Dirtbag, Massachusetts, Fitzgerald, with warmth and humor, recounts his ongoing search for forgiveness, a more far-reaching vision of masculinity, and a more expansive definition of family and self.

• The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Adult Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

April Coutts-Cliveden was the first person Hannah Jones met at Oxford. Vivacious, bright, occasionally vicious, and the ultimate It girl, she quickly pulled Hannah into her dazzling orbit. By the end of the second semester, April was dead. Now, a decade later, Hannah and Will are expecting their first child, and the man convicted of killing April, former Oxford porter John Neville, has died in prison. Relieved to have finally put the past behind her, Hannah’s world is rocked when a young journalist comes knocking and presents new evidence that Neville may have been innocent.

• The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill (Adult Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

The ornate reading room at the Boston Public Library is quiet, until the tranquility is shattered by a woman’s terrified scream. Security guards take charge immediately, instructing everyone inside to stay put until the threat is identified and contained. While they wait for the all-clear, four strangers, who happened to sit at the same table, pass the time in conversation and friendships are struck. Each has his or her own reasons for being in the reading room that morning—it just happens that one is a murderer.

• Blood Marked by Tracy Deonn (Legendborn #2) (Young Adult Fiction ebook)

The shadows have risen, and the line is law. All Bree wanted was to uncover the truth behind her mother’s death. So she infiltrated the Legendborn Order, a secret society descended from

King Arthur’s knights—only to discover her own ancestral power. Now, Bree has become someone new: A Medium. A Bloodcrafter. A Scion.

• Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong (Young Adult Fiction ebook, e-audiobook)

The first book in a captivating new duology following an ill-matched pair of spies posing as a married couple to investigate a series of brutal murders in 1930s Shanghai.

• The Aquanaut by Dan Santat (Junior Graphic Novel book)

Dive into this whimsically adventurous graphic novel from Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat!

Ever since her father was lost at sea, Sophia has been moping around Aqualand, the marine theme park her dad and uncle created. But Sophia’s world is turned upside down when an “aquanaut” breaks into the park’s research lab.

• The Family Tree by Sean Dixon (Junior picture book)

A family tree assignment leads an adopted girl to discover the different ways to be a family.

Also worth reading:

• Stroke of Midnight by Jordan Quinn (Kingdom of Wrenly #16, Junior Fiction book)

• Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile (Adult Non-Fiction ebook, e-audiobook)

• We Were Dreamers by Simu Liu (Adult Non-Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

• The Library by Bella Osborne (Adult Fiction Book)

• The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James (Adult Fiction book, ebook, e-audiobook)

Upcoming events at the library

• Kids Holiday Crafts – 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays including Dec. 6, 13, 20

• Holiday Ornament & Decorations Crafting (adults) – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10

• Family Storytime – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays until Dec. 14

• Teen Holiday Crafts – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15

• Board Game Night (all ages) – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16

