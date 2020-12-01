Library staff member Lauriane Mehrer works with library materials at the service desk. Photo: Saara Itkonen

Library staff member Lauriane Mehrer works with library materials at the service desk. Photo: Saara Itkonen

Lit Column: Let the Library Help Keep You Cozy Over Winter

“I want to reassure you that even if the province asks us to close our public space, our library staff will continue to offer materials loaning through curbside pickup and home delivery service.”

By Saara Itkonen, chief librarian at the Creston Public Library

With the dark, short days of winter almost upon us, weathering the pandemic through the next few months can feel exhausting and overwhelming to even think about. A few months ago, I wrote about how reading about past pandemics might help encourage us that we will get through this one.

But now, with winter approaching, and the pandemic dragging on, I’ve been feeling so blue that I can only read and watch content that will bring me happiness or joy. Only absolutely light-hearted fare for me!

I know I’m not alone in this. With the new wave of provincial COVID-19 orders, the library has been fielding a lot of questions about whether or not we’ll be staying open, so it’s pretty obvious that many of you are depending on library materials to help support you during this time and are concerned the library might close.

I want to reassure you that even if the province asks us to close our public space, our library staff will continue to offer materials loaning through curbside pickup and home delivery service.

We continued to offer these services back in the spring and we are prepared to do so again, should we need to.

For now, as of writing this, the library doors are still open and you can browse and borrow from our collections, use our computers, and have a brief chat with our staff and each other as long as you follow the provincial mandatory mask rule and wear one during your visit. We’re counting on you to help us stay open by helping keep our fellow staff and patrons safe. We’re a small community and we all need to care for each other to get through this difficult time.

We also continue to offer online services for those of you that can’t visit us in person. If you are unsure about navigating our website to find resources that you need, please don’t hesitate to give us a call and we can help walk you through it.

One of the more noticeable changes we’ve seen during this pandemic is the increased use of our digital magazines and e-books collections. A lot more of you are downloading books and magazines to read at home and we are so happy to provide that service for you.

We’ve invested more money into providing Creston-only access to extra copies of popular ebooks, and we recently purchased two new Kobo e-readers (to replace our older models) for you to borrow and try out downloading ebooks at home. We’ve even had patrons borrow an e-reader and then decide to purchase one for themselves. Consider it an e-reader test-drive, if you will.

We’re also working hard on gathering all our children’s tech tools together (the ones we’ve used for kid’s programming) into kits for you to borrow from us in the new year. If we can’t provide in-house programming, maybe your children will enjoy playing with digital tools in your own house?

And, finally, we’re also working on a new library website that will, hopefully, make it easier for you to find our digital resources and information about our library services. We know that our online services will only grow over future years, so we’re using this pandemic to get our digital house in order.

In the meantime, our staff are here to help recommend some reading for you, assist you with your digital device, and to chat with you about any of your library needs. We’re all weathering the winter pandemic together and we all know that our community needs us more than ever right now.

We are, as always, happy to serve you.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think on These Things: Prophecies of Jesus

Just Posted

A man wearing a face-mask walks past protestors at a rally against COVID-19 public health measures in Creston on Nov. 28. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Editorial: A Divisive Demonstration

“Protesting public health measures isn’t going to solve anything. In fact, that’s exactly why we’re still in this pandemic. We are stuck in this pandemic because we refuse to work together to pull ourselves out of it.”

Slocan Valley communities struggling with the need for high-speed internet should consider Kaslo’s model, according to the Kaslo infoNet Society. Photo: Black Press
Follow Kaslo’s lead for fibre service, says proponent

Tim Ryan of Kaslo infoNet Society says bringing high-speed internet to rural homes is possible

File Photo
Note to the Editor: In my day, we were the “peace generation”

“And you want to protest being made to wear a mask to protect your health and MINE? Wow!”

File photo
Letter to the editor: I am writing to express my disappointment

“I felt sorry for the two boys that were sent to report on the rally. They seemed clearly out of their element. From my experience, they did nothing to convey the scope of that public meeting.”

Glacier Gymnastics head coach Sandra Long says she doesn’t understand why her sport is currently shut down while others are allowed to operate. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘It is bewildering’: Nelson sports leaders call out provincial shut down

Indoor group classes for activities such as gymnastics and dance are on hold

Seven Deers carved Shinning Raven Woman out of Labradorite harvested from the Canadian Shield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Sculpture by Indigenous artist to be erected in Grand Forks

Civic leaders have rallied behind the project by Grand Forks’ David Seven Deers

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Most Read