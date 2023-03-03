Lit: Beat the Winter Blues

The Creston Valley Public Library is here to help you beat the winter blues

Saara Itkonen has been the chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library since 2018. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

By Saara Itkonen, Library Director, Creston Valley Public Library

The hardest part of winter is this bit. The very end. Where the days are getting lighter but the cold winds blow in another freezing storm to remind you that winter isn’t quite over yet. Spring feels just around the corner but still, frustratingly, just out of reach. Thankfully, the library is here to help you beat the winter blues.

Personally, I’ve been turning to mystery novels to escape (thank you Val McDermid and Louise Penny). I may not have the money to travel to new places in person but I get to visit Three Pines or Glascow every evening and, I don’t think I need to remind you, that you can too! The Creston Library carries over 127,000 items (both digital and physical) to magically transport you to a world of your choosing.

In addition to that, we have lots of other resources you can borrow, many of which you can access from the comfort of your own home. Here are some highlights:

1. Puzzles – we have a large collection of puzzles for you to take one/leave one. No library card even necessary.

2. Board games – we have a variety of board games for children and adults of all ages. We also host a Family Board Game night (single players welcome too!) once a month that continues to grow. Come spring, we even have outdoor games, like croquet, for you to take home and enjoy.

3. Tech Kits – Fun for the whole family! We have snap circuits, spheros, makey makey, dash and dot robots, drones, and more, packed in easy to carry kits for you to take home. Have fun and learn about science and technology at the same time.

4. Kanopy online streaming movies, documentaries, and TV shows – many of us know that online streaming services are essentially the new cable TV. If you’re not interested in forking out subscription fees every month, you can still access excellent films, documentaries, classic movies and TV shows for free online with your library card.

5. LinkedIn Learning – learn a new skill through this database of free video-based courses. Topics include business, technology, and creative web-based tools and resources.

6. Storytime kits – bags of 8-12 picture books, ready to go, on a theme of your choice. New kits include Indigenous voices and LGBTQ2+ stories.

7. Radon kits – okay, not technically fun, but maybe you’re the sort of person that wants to do something practical like check the radon levels in your home to make sure you’re

protecting your lung health. Winter is the best time for checking radon levels so visit our service desk and take out a detector today!

8. Toddler play space – are you worried about visiting the library with your little one who leaves a trail of destruction wherever they go? We recently created a cozy enclosed area in the library where little ones and their grown-ups can comfortably play with puppets,toys, and baby books. Come check it out!

9. CELA (Centre for Equitable Library Access) – If you or your loved one have stopped using the library because of a disability that makes reading difficult, come talk to us about CELA. CELA is a federal library that supplies materials for people with print disabilities and we’ve subscribed to their services on your behalf. Audiobooks, braille, and more can be sent directly to your home with our support, all for free.

So come by the library or visit us online and let us help you beat the winter blues. Kids and parents, be sure to check out our Spring Break programs coming soon.

Upcoming events and programs:

• Bloxels for kids – Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.

• Family Storytime – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

• Coding at the library for teens – Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

