LETTER: VE-Day was pivotal moment in history

To the Editor:

This year, May 8 will make the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, better known as Victory in Europe Day, when the Allies defeated the Nazi regime in 1945, during the Second World War. This was a pivotal moment in history, and a testament to the awesome power of democracy, which can overcome insurmountable odds, regardless of how difficult they may be.

I find military history quite fascinating, from ancient times to the present, not to mention strategy, tactics and the types of weapons that were used in various conflicts, in particular, aircraft, such as fighters and bombers.

Having said that, however, I am hopeful that sometime in the not-too-distant future war just may become obsolete, and all the weapons in the world will no longer be needed, thus bringing about an everlasting peace because, to tell you the truth, war is a dirty, bloody and nasty business. It would have to be a darn good reason for me to bear arms, if the security of Canada was ever threatened in any way, despite the fact that I’m 60 — although I’m not certain if the Armed Forces would accept me, now that I’m considered a senior citizen!

To conclude, everyone take care and have a belated happy new year—I have a feeling 2020 will be an exceptionally good year.

Allan Clement

Creston