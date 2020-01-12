LETTER: VE-Day was pivotal moment in history

Creston letter writer Allan Clement fascinated with military history, but hopeful for peace

To the Editor:

This year, May 8 will make the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, better known as Victory in Europe Day, when the Allies defeated the Nazi regime in 1945, during the Second World War. This was a pivotal moment in history, and a testament to the awesome power of democracy, which can overcome insurmountable odds, regardless of how difficult they may be.

I find military history quite fascinating, from ancient times to the present, not to mention strategy, tactics and the types of weapons that were used in various conflicts, in particular, aircraft, such as fighters and bombers.

Having said that, however, I am hopeful that sometime in the not-too-distant future war just may become obsolete, and all the weapons in the world will no longer be needed, thus bringing about an everlasting peace because, to tell you the truth, war is a dirty, bloody and nasty business. It would have to be a darn good reason for me to bear arms, if the security of Canada was ever threatened in any way, despite the fact that I’m 60 — although I’m not certain if the Armed Forces would accept me, now that I’m considered a senior citizen!

To conclude, everyone take care and have a belated happy new year—I have a feeling 2020 will be an exceptionally good year.

Allan Clement

Creston

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Just Posted

Creston Valley Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Creston library borrowers will no longer be charged a per-day fee for overdue items

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3

Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Creston library showing documentary featuring Gabriola Island artisans

A Time for Making shows BC’s Coast at the centre of a handmade revolution

Creston Valley Wildsight hosting Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival running Feb. 1 at Prince Charles Theatre

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

Most Read