Letter to the Editor: Words Are Powerful

By Susan Smith, Canyon

Aaron Hemens, I don’t know you, haven’t met you, and yet I sense a “livening up” in our local paper, which I attribute to you.

Like hundreds, (thousands?) of others, I read the paper and have often felt outraged/offended about an issue but have never responded. On a walk today with a friend, the issue of how important it is to be informed about our political situation came up and how we generally tend to be silent on issues that matter.

Then I came home and read your piece from Jan. 7th: “We can do better: Light at the end of the tunnel”.

Words are powerful as you well know and I was appalled to read that a demonstrator(s) had said they wanted to “metaphorically lynch you”. I am stunned. I offer my support of you and others who report on what is happening locally, provincially and nation-wide.

People can hold their views, but for me, when threats are made a line is crossed. Keep up the good work Aaron, and know that there are loads of people who support you.

