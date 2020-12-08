Letter to the Editor: We need to stop complaining about our discomforts and consider how we can become part of the solution

“Few, if any, like wearing masks but they are an important tool in helping to prevent the spread of this virus. Those who serve us each day in the medical and retail fields must wear them for hours at a time.”

By Averil Cotton

Dear Editor,

Thank you for your excellent article in regard to the recent protest against our province’s COVID-19 health measures.

It is sad that many seem to have lost sight of the reason for these provincial restrictions – the simple fact that they are trying to prevent this pandemic from becoming any more of a crisis than it is already. These restrictions would not be necessary if everyone would do their part for “the common good” of those around them including family and friends.

Few, if any, like wearing masks but they are an important tool in helping to prevent the spread of this virus. Those who serve us each day in the medical and retail fields must wear them for hours at a time. We are only asked to do so for the short time we use their facilities.

There is an advertisement on TV that shows a simple blue medical mask with the caption “THIS IS A MASK. IT IS NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT.” And I would add, neither is it a threat to our freedom!

We need to stop complaining about our discomforts and consider how we can become part of the solution, not part of the problem. Our government is not “out to get us”, nor is this virus a figment of someone’s imagination. It is real, it is not just a regular influenza and it takes the lives of ordinary people like you and me.

Our community has been spared the worst of this pandemic so far. Let’s work together to keep it that way.

