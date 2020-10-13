Letter to the editor: Unsung Heroes Among Us

“Seven weeks ago, I raced out of the house to bring my trash out when I heard the truck come but carelessly, had not wound up the garden hose and tripped over it, crashing down in the middle of my driveway”

By Esther Rohr, Creston

Seven weeks ago, I raced out of the house to bring my trash out when I heard the truck come but carelessly, had not wound up the garden hose and tripped over it, crashing down in the middle of my driveway.

Donnie Kepke turned the truck around and came back to ask if I was OK. “No,” I replied because I knew as soon as I hit the ground that I’d broken a few bones — six, as it turned out.

He gently helped me up and into the house, but didn’t just continue on his route – he got a neighbour, Heidi Tearoe, from two houses down who came to check on me and drove me to the hospital.

Their kindness and willingness to help is what makes me so grateful to live in Creston. What a great community!