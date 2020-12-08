Letters to the editor. File photo
Letter to the Editor: To all of the non-maskers: Get the facts first.
“After reading and understanding the Charter, one can only conclude that; no, you do not have the right to be ignorant.”
By Bill Cook
To all of the non-maskers:
Get the facts first. To learn of one’s rights, refer to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Having read this document, I have found no reference to the right to defy public health rules and regulations.
Furthermore, I initially thought you do have a particular right. But after reading and understanding the Charter, one can only conclude that; no, you do not have the right to be ignorant.
