Letter to the Editor: To all of the non-maskers: Get the facts first.

By Bill Cook

To all of the non-maskers:

Get the facts first. To learn of one’s rights, refer to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Having read this document, I have found no reference to the right to defy public health rules and regulations.

Furthermore, I initially thought you do have a particular right. But after reading and understanding the Charter, one can only conclude that; no, you do not have the right to be ignorant.

