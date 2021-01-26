Letter to the Editor: Space exploration is something that has always fascinated me

The concept of time-travel has also fascinated me, and someday, it may be possible to do so, according to Albert Einstein’s “Theory of relativity.”

By Allan Clement, Creston

This year, on the 18th of February, the Perseverance Mars-Rover will make a soft-landing on the red planet. It will be the first step in paving the way for a human mission to Mars in 2035. (By which time, I will be 76-years-of-age!)

Space exploration is something that has always fascinated me, ever since Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon in 1969. However, I also have other interests as well: astronomy, physics, geology, meteorology, world-history, economics, politics and religion. I am also somewhat of a Star Trek fan.

The concept of time-travel has also fascinated me, and someday, it may be possible to do so, according to Albert Einstein’s “Theory of relativity.”

In closing, everyone take care, and COVID-19 will be defeated very soon!