Letter to the Editor: Some built to serve

Thank you to our fellow citizens who courageously placed their names on ballot sheets exposing themselves to public examination.

Candidates give time and energy, knock on doors, develop campaign-material, attend community gatherings and subject themselves to interviews – and all without a guarantee of success.

Most candidates were unaware of the challenges when running for public office— even in a small town like Creston or within the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Great responsibility is placed in the hands of elected leaders. They make decisions concerning public safety, water and resource management, and fire protection. They are guardians of our tax dollars — money that is not theirs, but to which they are entrusted. They are planners who set the rules governing what a town or region aspires to become, for better or for worse. More than other citizens they are responsible for the livability and viability of the places we call home.

Meeting objectives is difficult. Compromises must be reached, alliances must be formed, loyalties will be tested, and friendships gained and lost. It is not a perfect system, but it’s the best one we’ve got. Thankfully, each term we have citizens who are willing to participate. They are absolutely vital and necessary.

A heartfelt thanks to those who pay a big sacrifice – at little personal gain – to represent our interests in democracy. I hope you will join me this week in recognizing those courageous enough to put their name on a ballot.

A vote is to also honour those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, Canadians who fought and died for us to vote in any election.

Thank you to those that serve. To those newly elected, and to those moving on, I thank you, I wish you luck, and godspeed.

Andy MacKinlay, Creston

