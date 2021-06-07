Letter to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Please watch for cyclists on the road

‘It would be much appreciated if everyone could remember to give bicycles enough space on the road.’

Please put yourself in this position:

Almost daily, I ride my bicycle in traffic, and I want to thank the 90 per cent of car drivers who can think and drive. But, there are still 10 per cent of ignorant drivers out there who do not. It would be much appreciated if everyone could remember to give bicycles enough space on the road and take your right foot off the gas pedal.

When there is a biker on a curvy road with onward traffic, there is hardly any oversight at all. You would not pass a car in situations like these, so please, do not pass a biker either!

Uli Egli, Canyon

