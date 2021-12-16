Thanks to a $500 grant, 51 seniors in Creston were gifted some heartfelt goodies. (Submitted) Thanks to a $500 grant, 51 seniors in Creston were gifted some heartfelt goodies. (Submitted)

Letter to the Editor: Neighbourhood Grant Brings Joy

A $500 grant from the Vancouver Foundation brought cheer to 51 Creston seniors

I wish I had heard of the Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grant through the Vancouver Foundation a long time ago. What a great way to brighten lives and bring people together! The excitement and joy on the recipients’ faces melted our hearts. To some, $500 doesn’t seem like a lot, but it enabled myself, my sister Dot Hodges, and friend Marg Preston to bring a bit of pleasure to 51 seniors in Creston. We put together handmade cloth gift bags containing over $10 worth of merchandise in each. The bags included a crocheted Worry Worm (to hold and take your worries away), a word search book, hand cream, a 2022 agenda, pen, notepad, and edible treats. We would like to thank those who gave us discounts so we could put more items in the bags including Joyce Semeniuk, Karen Ukrainetz of Cedar Frond Crochet, Pealow’s, and Golden Flour Bakery.

Leslie Kelner, Creston

