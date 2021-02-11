Letter to the Editor: I am losing patience

“The Advance has a habit of censoring the truth. Guess what? This is a small town and the word gets around quickly.”

By Bill Dyck, Creston

To my friends in the Creston Valley,

I moved back to the valley full time in 2007, started a business and raised my family here. I know many people in Creston and love everyone the same, but unfortunately, we are seeing the worst in people, especially those that moved here from the city that work in government, corporations, and the public sector.

The reason the mentioned have been so ugly is they have the most to lose. The editor of this paper has bosses in high places and is doing a good job by pushing the narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I stand by my words, and don’t hide behind “anonymous” or “aliases” because secrets are lies. I have not spoken out since the Advance wrote the article about the first protest back on Nov. 28, 2020. I spoke at the first rally for about seven minutes, and the editor of the Advance chose one sentence of that speech. Since this time I have been fingered by people on the street, glared at, sworn at, shamed, and if “purging” was legal, I probably wouldn’t be alive to write this.

The Advance has a habit of censoring the truth. Guess what? This is a small town and the word gets around quickly. Like the three cases of COVID in late November 2020, where the Advance had the audacity to post the “oh, so touching” letter of the one who was infected, which by the way everyone knew. It was later confirmed that the Thunder Cat did not test positive, and the billeter never presented to the Advance a positive result. The Advance should be ashamed of their poor journalism and lack of investigation.

I am losing patience, and am tired as is everyone. I stand by my friend Ed Wishlow, and his family. It is not easy to be at the front lines of truth, and we will win, truth always does! “Sharing is Caring”!

