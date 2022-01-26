Email editor@mi-reporter.com

Letter to the Editor: How do we reach our future climate goals?

‘Someone has to pound the pavement rather than just write about making change.’

In order to reach future climate goals here in Creston, we need to create more awareness of alternative heating methods and encourage folks heating with wood to switch over to cleaner methods of heating.

Many of the older houses here still have wood heat or stove oil furnaces. I believe there are programs offered by the federal government that will assist homeowners in converting.

I recently read a column by Kuya Minogue talking about Creston’s commitment to clean air.

So, much more importantly, in all due respect someone has to pound the pavement rather than just write about making change. Is there real commitment? Show me, don’t just tell me.

Greg Snider, Creston

