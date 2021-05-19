Letter to the editor

Letter to the Editor: How can the Town of Creston assure us that taxes won’t increase with the CESB?

“I am trying to avoid having to deal with an excuse that the town staff gave the wrong information, if at a future date, taxes are increased because of the CESB loan.”

Dear residents of Creston,

In an article in the Creston Valley Advance printed on April 29, “Creston’s town council provides update on future emergency services building”, I would like to point out to you the following:

The article reads “According to town staff, the revised budget for the CESB will not cause a future increase in taxation to residents.”

I am trying to avoid having to deal with an excuse that the town “staff” gave the wrong information, if at a future date, taxes are increased because of the CESB loan.

My reason being the Town of Creston has an online document titled Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee, Referendum Question. The document reads, and I quote “Town Council proposes to adopt “Protective Services Building Loan Authorisation Bylaw No. 1872, 2018”, which will authorize the Town of Creston to borrow $4,500,000 repayable over a period of not more than 30 years, for the development and construction of a new fire hall, for which the Town’s share will represent an annual property tax levy of approximately $22.60 per $100,000 of the assessed value of residential property within the Town’s boundaries.”

Do you realize that on a $400,000 dollar property your taxes will be increased by approximately $90 and by approximately $136 on a property worth $600,000?

(Editor’s note: The Advance could not verify the source of these figures by press time.)

As that was 2018 figures, I am sure by now that amount will have doubled just like the material for the construction of the building. And it will be blamed on COVID 19.

I would like the mayor and councillors to explain publicly, in the Creston Valley Advance, how the Town of Creston can say their staff can assure the property tax payers of Creston that there will be no increase in taxes in the future, as pertains to this loan for the CESB.

Please explain, also publicly, what the actual dollar-value difference is between the cost of lumber and the prefabricated concrete, as curious minds would like to know. To make it plain and simple, what was the actual quoted price for all the lumber, and what is the actual quoted price for all the prefabricated concrete?

This is food for thought for all property tax paying residents in Creston. Please be assured, I am not against a new fire hall. I voted yes for a new fire hall, but at the cost as it was presented to me just prior to that vote. I believe the rest of you who voted yes did so on the same information that I was provided. My personal opinion is you do not say one thing to get a vote and then change course after you have the yes vote, which seems to me to be what is happening here. I am not making an accusation, but I would like to have clarification of the facts as relates to the above questions and I am sure I am not the only resident of Creston who would like to have these questions answered.

Thank you,

Nora Maddocks, Creston

Creston ValleyLetter to the Editor

Previous story
OPINION: B.C.’s tourism and hospitality sector desperately needs a restart plan

Just Posted

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Once travel restrictions lift and vaccines roll out, visitors will hopefully be welcomed back to Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic for the future

The Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic about the industry in the… Continue reading

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages 6 to 49 years. (Photo courtesy of Easter Seals)
Creston Lions Club to host 50/50 raffle for Easter Seals Camps

The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals BC/Yukon Facebook page

(College of the Rockies file photo)
New leader at College of the Rockies’ Creston campus

Morgan Gauthier has stepped into the role as of May 3

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Most Read