Letter to the Editor: Following Public Health Orders

Fortunately, gyms have recently been allowed to re-open with restrictions as of Jan. 20. However, in the last issue of the Creston Valley Advance, I was dismayed to read that our MP Rob Morrison was “speaking out against lockdowns and in support of a Cranbrook gym owner who was fined for remaining open in the face of provincial health orders”.

While it’s tragic to see small business owners losing their livelihoods, I believe we must support the decisions made by our health experts to keep us all as safe as possible.

As a former RCMP officer, I would expect Mr. Morrison would understand the importance of supporting the laws rather than undermining their value.

I also found it ironic that Mr. Morrison’s solution to our current health pandemic appears to be to create more ICU bed capacity, instead of focusing on how to reduce the numbers of critically ill patients. Hospital staff are exhausted and surplus ICU staff are not available, so we need to do our best to support all our health-care workers who are doing their best to support us. We can do this by following public health orders and recommendations.

Michael Kennedy, Creston

