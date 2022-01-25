Letters to the editor.

Letters to the editor.

Letter to the Editor: Following Public Health Orders

‘We need to do our best to support all our health-care workers who are doing their best to support us.’

Fortunately, gyms have recently been allowed to re-open with restrictions as of Jan. 20. However, in the last issue of the Creston Valley Advance, I was dismayed to read that our MP Rob Morrison was “speaking out against lockdowns and in support of a Cranbrook gym owner who was fined for remaining open in the face of provincial health orders”.

READ MORE: MP Morrison calls for more ICU capacity, lends support to fined local gym owner

While it’s tragic to see small business owners losing their livelihoods, I believe we must support the decisions made by our health experts to keep us all as safe as possible.

As a former RCMP officer, I would expect Mr. Morrison would understand the importance of supporting the laws rather than undermining their value.

I also found it ironic that Mr. Morrison’s solution to our current health pandemic appears to be to create more ICU bed capacity, instead of focusing on how to reduce the numbers of critically ill patients. Hospital staff are exhausted and surplus ICU staff are not available, so we need to do our best to support all our health-care workers who are doing their best to support us. We can do this by following public health orders and recommendations.

Michael Kennedy, Creston

Creston ValleyLetter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
ECOLOGICAL COMMENT: One gobble too many?

Just Posted

Stephanie Howes and her family received support from the Creston community after the theft of their moving trailer. (Facebook)
Family moving to Kootenays has truck and trailer stolen; Grand Forks nab suspect

On Dec. 10, Friends of the Thunder Cats presented a donation of $6,693 to Angel Flight to continue their mission of flying local patients in need to Kelowna and other centres for treatment. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Friends of the Thunder Cats continue to support Creston community

Letters to the editor.
Letter to the Editor: Following Public Health Orders

The streetcar car barn at Lakeside Park contains a maintenance workshop, two streetcars, and the Walt Laurie streetcar museum. The men who volunteer for the tramway society are retired, with technical, mechanical or trades backgrounds. Volunteers at the site on Jan. 20, L-R: Rod Harris, Dave McMichael, Al Walker, Charlie Bunce, Jim Robertson, and Bob Rollick. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s streetcar needs donations for urgent track repairs