Letter to the editor: A note to let you know how much we are enjoying the Advance

By Sharon Deyotte, Creston

Dear editor,

A note to let you know how much we are enjoying the Advance under your direction!

The articles are informative and interesting as they focus on people, events and places in our community. Wonderful content! Your writing and subject matter are to be commended.

The three article series on” Saving the inner child” was beautifully written and filled me with emotion. Chronicling the life of a lady, Anne Jimmie, whom sadly, wasn’t allowed the freedom and privilege to be raised by her parents. As a Catholic Canadian, I’m truly sorry for the actions of the government and my church.

I’m glad for Mrs. Jimmie that she is on her healing journey!! Keep up the good work Aaron. I look forward to many more issues and interesting reporting!

Blessings,

Sharon

Letter to the Editor