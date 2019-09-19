LETTER: The upcoming election will the most brutal campaign in more than thirty years

Letter to the Editor:

l am preparing emotionally, mentally, psychologically, and spiritually for the upcoming 43rd Canadian federal election on Oct. 21 because it will be the meanest, roughest, toughest, and most brutal campaign in 30 years.

But also exciting, fascinating, and of historical significance.

Some people say that voting, and politics in general, is a waste of time, and doesn’t make a difference. On the contrary, you would be surprised by how much power there is in casting a ballot—this is what makes democracy the most powerful force on Earth, and can stand up to anything that is thrown at it. For me personally, I draw inspiration from Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and Brian Mulroney. They were, still are, and always will be my favourite world-leaders of the 1980s, which I refer to as the “big three”. It was their positive attitude, and determination to create a better world for everyone, as well as future generations, and they continue to influence society to this day.

It is very sad and unfortunate that there is so much anger, cynicism, mud-slinging, and pessimism in today’s politics. This is why I maintain a positive attitude and be optimistic in the face of negative forces; not to mention being highly sentimental, nostalgic, spiritual, strong-willed, and possessing a very warm heart. But make no mistake, when it comes to the political process, I am as tough as nails, and will never compromise my core values, no matter what.

In closing, I would just like to say that it is important for everyone to exercise his or her democratic right, and vote on the twenty-first of October. Are you ready for the big day? I know I am—-and let us make it one for the history books!

Allan Clement | Creston

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dredging to improve ferry access to Balfour is wasteful and environmentally dangerous

Just Posted

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

That’s a wrap: 55+ BC Games conclude

The ending ceremonies to the week-long games were Saturday at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Mystery illness killing Kootenay bees

Samples being sent to laboratories for analysis

Creston Rat Patrol makes presentation to council

Tuesday‘s Creston town council meeting opened with a presentation from Dallas Magrum… Continue reading

Police respond to 50 calls

Police received 50 calls for assistance from Sept. 11-18, said Staff Sgt.… Continue reading

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Most Read