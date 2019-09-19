LETTER: The upcoming election will the most brutal campaign in more than thirty years

Letter to the Editor:

l am preparing emotionally, mentally, psychologically, and spiritually for the upcoming 43rd Canadian federal election on Oct. 21 because it will be the meanest, roughest, toughest, and most brutal campaign in 30 years.

But also exciting, fascinating, and of historical significance.

Some people say that voting, and politics in general, is a waste of time, and doesn’t make a difference. On the contrary, you would be surprised by how much power there is in casting a ballot—this is what makes democracy the most powerful force on Earth, and can stand up to anything that is thrown at it. For me personally, I draw inspiration from Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and Brian Mulroney. They were, still are, and always will be my favourite world-leaders of the 1980s, which I refer to as the “big three”. It was their positive attitude, and determination to create a better world for everyone, as well as future generations, and they continue to influence society to this day.

It is very sad and unfortunate that there is so much anger, cynicism, mud-slinging, and pessimism in today’s politics. This is why I maintain a positive attitude and be optimistic in the face of negative forces; not to mention being highly sentimental, nostalgic, spiritual, strong-willed, and possessing a very warm heart. But make no mistake, when it comes to the political process, I am as tough as nails, and will never compromise my core values, no matter what.

In closing, I would just like to say that it is important for everyone to exercise his or her democratic right, and vote on the twenty-first of October. Are you ready for the big day? I know I am—-and let us make it one for the history books!

Allan Clement | Creston

